Ghee For Weight Loss: This Is How Ghee Helps Burn Belly Fat

This year many health and fitness experts talked about the health benefits of adding ghee in one's daily diet. This humble yet powerful ingredient has been around in the world of gastronomy since time immemorial. Indian households are using ghee for various purposes, from cooking to medicinal and to beauty. Not only is it known for benefiting overall health, but is also said to help get rid of that extra weight and fat around the waist. However, a lot of people think that ghee is not fit to be added to any weight loss diet as it is full of fats. But that's not completely true. Ghee, if made at home from cow's milk, is full of essential nutrients that are known to promote overall health. It is true that desi ghee consists of saturated fats and, therefore, can be unhealthy but only if eaten in huge amounts - this is why many nutritionists and health experts recommend consuming not more than two or three spoons of ghee in a day.

Ghee prepared using cow's milk is a good source of fat-soluble vitamins and healthy fatty acids that may help you lose weight. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach, Shilpa Arora, since ghee does not have lactose and casein, people who are lactose intolerant or cannot digest dairy can easily consume it. Moreover, ghee consists of essential amino acids that help the fat cells to shrink in size.

Other than that, one of the most important benefits of ghee is that it comes packed with omega-6 fatty acid called conjugated linolenic acid (CLA), which is known to help in modifying our body's composition and reduce body fat levels, further helping you shed weight. Various studies have found that ghee helps in mobilising fat cells to be burnt for energy, further helping them to reduce fat mass and increase lean body mass.

But remember that anything in excess is bad. Make sure you don't consume ghee more than two to three teaspoons a day. Always consult your doctor before adding it to your daily diet. Regardless of its many health promoting properties, consume ghee in moderation as it is high in saturated fats.

