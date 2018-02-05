Your Partner Will Get Fit If You Do Too; Heres How You Can Do it Naturally!

Highlights The rate at which couples lose weight is interlinked How we change our eating and exercise habits can affect others 3 Percent loss of body weight is considered a measurable health benefit

According to a study published in the journal Obesity, people who make an effort to lose weight are not just helping themselves but also others too. Researchers have found out that when one of the partners commits to losing weight, chances are the other counterpart will shed some extra kilos too, even if they are not actively participating in a weight loss intervention. The study also found that the rate at which couples lose weight is interlinked.

For the study, researchers tracked the weight loss progress of 130 couples over six months' time. In the study, about one third of the untreated partners lost three percent of more of their initial body after six months despite not participating in any active intervention. A three percent loss of body weight is considered a measurable health benefit.

"When one person changes their behaviour, the people around them change," said Amy Gorin, from the University of Connecticut in the US. In other words, if one member lost weight at a steady place, their partner did too. Likewise, if one person struggled to lose weight, their partners also struggled. "How we change our eating and exercise habits can affect others in both positive and negative ways," said Gorin.

Here are some natural ways to lose weight apart from exercising-

1. Eat your carbs

Losing weight doesn't mean you have to cut down on your carbs intake; in fact it is important to have them in order to sustain the weight loss. If you are not eating enough carbs, chances are you wouldn't be able to sustain the weight loss and eat more to make up for the lack of calories.

2. Add lots of fiber in your diet

Foods like fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins are amazing when it comes to adding fiber in your diet. Fiber takes a longer time to digest, keeping you away from untimely hunger pangs.

3. Eat more fruits

Eating fresh fruits like apples, pears and berries may actually lead to weight loss; thanks to the flavonoids present in them.

4. Do not skip breakfast

Weight loss does not only depend on what you are eating but also on how you are balancing your calories through the day. Breakfast sets the path for rest of the day, so ensure that you have a wholesome meal in order to get the required nutrients.

Make sure you take out at least 30 minutes of your time to exercise or engage in some physical activity in order to lose weight and motivate your partner too.

With Inputs from PTI





