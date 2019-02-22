Garlic, Onion, And Leek May Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk: Study

Including allium rich vegetables like garlic, onion and leek may lower risk of colorectal cancer says a latest study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology. Colorectal cancer is the cancer of the colon or rectum which is located at the digestive tract's lower end. It is one of the most common forms of cancer that is afflicting millions across the world. According to the study, onion and garlic may have compounds that may help alleviate the risk.

The findings revealed that the odds of having colorectal cancer was 79 per cent lower in adults who consumed high amounts of allium vegetable as compared to those who consumed them in relatively lower quantity. 833 patients of colorectal cancer were matched to 833 healthy controls by age, sex and residence area, for the study.



"It is worth noting that in our research, there seems to be a trend: the greater the amount of allium vegetables, the better the protection," said researcher Zhi Li from the First Hospital of China Medical University.

"In general, the present findings shed light on the primary prevention of colorectal cancer through lifestyle intervention, which deserves further in-depth explorations."

World Health Organization statistics suggest that colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers around the globe along with male preponderance with 1.80 million cases. It also caused 862,000 deaths in 2018.

The numbers are on a steady rise in India too. While the study did not demonstrate any causal relationship between allium and it's resistance against cancer, but scientists are optimistic that it could prove to be a safe and healthy step to keep the risk at bay.



(With inputs IANS)