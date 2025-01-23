From Rs 5 Street Side Idli To Rs 5000 Gold Idli - Bengaluru Vlogger Rates Taste Of All Idlis

Idli is a popular South Indian dish that is usually eaten for breakfast. These are soft steamed rice cakes made with fermented rice and lentil batter. In Bengaluru, one can find idlis in a diverse price range, from Rs 5 to even Rs 5000. Yes, you read that right. A vlogger (@cassiusclydepereira) decided to taste test idlis of different prices in Bengaluru. He tried idlis of Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 500, and Rs 5000. The idli-tasting video has gone viral on Instagram with over 3 million views.

The vlogger begins his food trail with a Rs 5 idli from a small roadside shop. The idli was served with two kinds of coconut chutneys. The vlogger loved the flavour and rated it 9.7 out of 10.

Next, he tried a Rs 50 idli from the famous Rameshwaram Cafe. The idli was served with sambar, coconut chutney and tomato chutney. The vlogger called the taste "mid", rating it 7.2 out of 10.

He then went to the Taj hotel for the Rs 500 idli (Rs 475 exact). He ate it with a knife and fork but was not quite happy with the taste, giving the idli a 4.2 score.

Finally, the vlogger tasted a Rs 5000 idli with a 23-carat edible gold layer on it. While the vlogger did not give it a rating, he did not like the taste and left his idli only after one bite.

Many viewers dropped their reactions and views in the comments section:

A user shared, "Rs.5 idli is the best I have ever had." Another added, "Bro showed that we should be happy with what we have."

A viewer wrote, "You are not paying for idli, it's all the value added of surrounding and environment. The real value of idli is Rs 5 and the place they value the food will always taste better."

One joked, "He returned and finished the Rs 5000 idli." Another added, "5 crore rupee idli when?"

Where is your favourite idli spot and how much does the idli cost? Share with us in the comments section.