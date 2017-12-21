Foods That Increase Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

The foods choices that you make can affect your health in numerous ways. Especially, if your diet includes heavy sugar intake, then the risk of getting diabetes greatly increases. It is a lifelong condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high. It's very important to control those blood sugar levels as they can lead to serious implications.In a recent study, it was found that socially isolated individuals are diagnosed with type 2 Diabetes more often than people who have larger social networks. People who live alone seem to be at a higher risk for the development of type 2 diabetes. Apart from this, there are a lot of foods that are known to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes to a great extent.Aerated drinks like sodas, soft drinks and teas are linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Such beverages are loaded with sugar which might increase insulin resistance and can also lead to weight gain. All you have to do is to limit the intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and replace it with fruit drinks instead. It's always a good idea to keep your body hydrated by drinking more water as it helps in flushing out toxins from the body.High cholesterol is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Unhealthy saturated and trans fats can increase cholesterol levels in the blood to a great extent. Packaged baked foods are loaded with trans fats, whereas cheese, full-cream milk and butter contain saturated fats.These foods have the potential to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and hence, they must be avoided at all costs.