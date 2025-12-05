From Idli To Gond Katira: 10 Most Googled Foods In India In 2025

Google's annual Year in Search report offers a revealing snapshot of how people cooked, ate and experimented in 2025. Beyond listing the most-searched foods and recipes, it acts as a mirror to evolving tastes: showing what home cooks were curious about, what trended on social media, and which regional or global dishes captured attention. The year's searches indicate an interest in comfort-driven cooking, festive nostalgia, and a growing appetite for international flavours. They also highlight how quickly certain ingredients or techniques can go viral. As people looked for simpler ways to cook, recreate restaurant favourites or revisit cultural staples, the search patterns collectively outlined the culinary mood of the year, shaped by convenience, curiosity and a renewed interest in food traditions.

India's Top 10 Recipe Searches On Google In 2025

1. Idli

This steamed South Indian delicacy is made from fermented rice and urad dal batter. It is a staple breakfast dish in many parts of India and is often paired with chutney or sambar.

2. Pornstar Martini

This contemporary cocktail features vodka and passionfruit puree or liqueur, usually served with a side shot of sparkling wine. It is known for its sweet-tart tropical flavour profile.

3. Modak/Ukadiche Modak

This festive sweet dumpling is popularly associated with Ganesh Chaturthi. The steamed Maharashtrian version has a rice-flour coating filled with coconut and jaggery. It is often offered as prasad.

4. Thekua

This treat can be described as a deep-fried wheat flour and jaggery biscuit from Bihar and Jharkhand. It is traditionally prepared during Chhath Puja.

5. Ugadi Pachadi

This is a special preparation consumed on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year. It combines six ingredients (including neem, jaggery, tamarind and raw mango).

6. Beetroot Kanji

This fermented drink from North India is made by steeping beetroot with mustard and water. It develops a tangy flavour and is consumed for its probiotic properties.

7. Thiruvathirai Kali

A traditional Tamil Nadu dish made during the Thiruvathirai festival. It is prepared using millets or broken rice cooked with jaggery and flavoured with cardamom.

8. Yorkshire Pudding

This classic British side dish is baked using a simple batter of eggs, flour and milk or water. It is typically served as part of a traditional Sunday roast in the UK.

9. Gond Katira

This is an ingredient, not a dish. It is actually an edible natural gum known as tragacanth, used in drinks and desserts after soaking to achieve a jelly-like consistency. It is commonly added to summer beverages.

10. Kolukattai

This South Indian steamed dumpling is made from rice flour and has both sweet and savoury versions. It is especially popular during festivals like Vinayagar Chaturthi.

World's Top 10 Recipe Searches On Google In 2025

1. Hot Honey

This chilli-infused honey condiment is used for drizzling over fried chicken, pizza, vegetables and more. It combines sweetness with mild to moderate heat.

2. Marry Me Chicken

In this viral recipe, chicken is cooked in a creamy sauce made with sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and parmesan. It's a rich, one-pan preparation that took social media by storm.

3. Chimichurri

This uncooked Argentinian sauce contains parsley, garlic, olive oil, vinegar and chilli flakes. It is traditionally served with grilled meats.

4. Chia Pudding

This cold, no-cook dish is made by soaking chia seeds in milk or plant-based milk until they thicken. It is often eaten as a breakfast or snack.

5. White Chicken Chili

This is a lighter variation of chili which is made with chicken, white beans, green chiles and spices. It typically omits tomatoes and has a creamy broth.

6. Lasagna Soup

This is a deconstructed version of lasagna served as a soup, made with pasta, tomatoes, broth and cheese. It delivers the flavours of classic lasagna in a one-pot format.

7. Bean Sprouts

This ingredient refers to young sprouted legumes (commonly mung bean sprouts) used in salads, stir-fries and soups. They are valued for their versatility and nutrient content.

8. Zucchini Bread

This moist, sweet, loaf-style bread is made with grated zucchini folded into the batter. It is a popular American home-baking recipe.

9. Bell Pepper

This is another ingredient (rather than a recipe) that has made it to the top 10. This mild pepper is available in various colours such as green, red, yellow and orange.

10. Roasted Chicken

This generally refers to a whole chicken seasoned and cooked in an oven until browned and tender. It is a staple preparation across many cuisines and often served with vegetables or gravy.