IPL, AI, And <i>'Saiyaara'</i> Lead Google's 2025 Search List In India: Check Full Report

Google just dropped its annual "Year in Search 2025" report, offering a fascinating look at what Indians were searching for this year. The report highlights the top trends, events, and cultural moments that captured the nation's attention, from Dharmendra's legacy to the Maha Kumbh festival. The report also emphasised how artificial intelligence (AI) has fundamentally transformed search habits in India, leading to more complex and visual queries.

Trending Topics in India for 2025

News and Events: Major news events that captured the nation's attention included "Operation Sindoor", discussions around the "Waqf Bill", "Bihar Election Result", and "India Pakistan News". There was also a lot of interest in earthquake updates and air quality info, with people searching "Near Me".

Sports: As usual, cricket dominated sports searches. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most searched topic, with India's historic win at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 also making waves. Jemimah Rodrigues topped the list of trending women personalities, while high-stakes tournaments like the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy also trended.

Entertainment and Culture: The entertainment scene was abuzz with excitement, and 'Saiyaara' was the talk of the town. The movie's lead actors, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, became overnight sensations, trending at the top of entertainment searches. The film itself was the most searched movie of the year, and its title track was the most searched song. South cinema also made a significant impact, with Kantara, Coolie, Marco, and Game Changer dominating language-specific searches.

Technology and AI: The year saw a massive surge in the use and curiosity about AI, with Indians exploring AI tools and features like AI Mode and Search Live in Google Search. Google Gemini ranks second in overall searches, showcasing its impact on daily life in India. The surge in searches for DeepSeek, Perplexity, ChatGPT, Grok and Google AI Studio highlights Indians' eagerness to explore and learn about various AI tools.

Travel: Travel interests ranged from domestic destinations like Prayagraj and Pahalgam to international hotspots like Phillipines, Georgia and Mauritius.

People and Personalities: Public figures who generated significant search interest included cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, actor and personality Shefali Jariwala, and the late actor Dharmendra, whose death was widely searched.

Health and Wellness: The Haldi trend was huge, showing people's interest in natural remedies. Food-wise, searches were a mix of heritage and new discoveries, with Thekua, Ukadiche Modak, and even Yorkshire pudding making the list.