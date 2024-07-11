Food Safety Violations Found At Actor Sundeep Kishan's Restaurant In Telangana

Raids by the food safety department in Telanga has unearthed many issues (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

The task force teams of Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety have recently been inspecting restaurants and other food establishments in various regions of the state. Numerous eating joints have been found to be flouting food safety rules. One of the most recent raids was conducted on Vivaha Bhojanambu in Secunderabad. This restaurant is owned by Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan. On July 8, 2024, the team visited the establishment and discovered multiple violations. The team had to get rid of 25 kilos of Chitti Muthyalu rice, as it had to be consumed reportedly before 2022 (as indicated by the best-before date). 500 grams of grated coconut was also discarded, as they were discovered to contain synthetic food colours.

Some of the semi-cooked foods and raw materials kept in steel containers were found to be covered but were lacking the proper labels. Some of the dustbins did not have lids. Moreover, the inspection led to the discovery of water stagnation in the drains inside the kitchen. The food handlers' medical fitness certificates were unavailable. The establishment was also unable to show the water analysis report for the "bubble water", which was served to diners and used for cooking.

The food safety officials found that Vivaha Bhojanambu was following only a few of the requisite protocols. For instance, the food handlers had hairnets and uniforms on, the restaurant was able to furnish its pest control records, and the true copy of its FSSAI license was displayed on the premises.

