Shocking Food Safety Violations Discovered At Hyderabad-Based Supplier For Indigo Airlines

Food safety officials have continued to inspect different establishments and manufacturing units across Telangana. They recently undertook inspections in IDA Patancheru in Hyderabad. On February 12, 2025, the task force visited the premises of Instahot Foods Pvt. Ltd., which they described as an exporter and a supplier for IndiGo Airlines. The team made note of several food safety violations. They observed cockroach infestation in the cooking area and grinding unit. They found expired food items on the premises, including 1.25 kilos of kasturi methi, half a kilo of mustard seeds and 1 kilo of Rai Mota (another kind of mustard seeds). These articles were promptly discarded. The officials seized 1.5 kilos of nutmeg due to "labelling violations." Essential details like MRP, Batch No. and the Date of packing were found to be missing.

The task force highlighted several other hygiene and storage problems. Some of the vegetables were spoiled and rotten. Improper storage measures were flagged, such as "storing on the ground, use of rusted racks and no FIFO method." The officials discovered some items stored on the ground below a leaking air conditioner. They stated that this could lead to "contamination of food articles." They observed that the dustbins were not maintained and that food waste was dumped in plastic bags. They also made note of the patchy flooring (which was littered with food waste) and clogged drains. Additionally, the task force said that the water analysis for the premises was unacceptable as it had been conducted by a non-NABL laboratory. The officials also found out that the latest testing records for packing material were unavailable.

On the same day, the task force also inspected Asati Rajkumar Roller Flour Mills Pvt. Ltd. in IDA Patancheru. The team discovered several food safety violations here, too. Firstly, they noted that the FSSAI license had not been displayed at a prominent place on the premises. Additionally, necessary records and documentation were found to be unavailable. These included Pest control records, water analysis reports, employee health records, FoSTaC certificates and records of testing of food and packaging material.

The officials stated that the grain washing section was "very unhygienic", and they made note of a "foul smell" coming from this area. The place where cleaned wheat was stored before milling was also found to be "very unhygienic", and there were cobwebs noticed there. The task force made note of the "poor personal hygiene" followed by food handlers on the premises. They were not wearing aprons, haircaps, etc. Another hygiene issue was posed by the infestation of rodents and birds like pigeons and sparrows. Their faeces were found to be present.

That's not all. The officials discovered that food and non-food items, such as cement, tyres, etc., were stored together. They saw that some food articles were stored on the ground instead of pallets. Moreover, they noted that the walls and ceilings were "patchy and flaky with cobwebs."

