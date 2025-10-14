Multiple Spice Manufacturing Units In Telangana Found Violating Food Safety Regulations

Over the past several months, food safety officials in Telangana have been inspecting different establishments across the state. They often share their findings on their department's official X account, raising public awareness about violations at particular restaurants, shops, manufacturing units, etc. Recently, the food safety team said that they conducted inspections of over 30 units that manufacture/repack spices. These units were spread across all districts of Telangana. The officials flagged a range of violations related to storage, hygiene and records at particular locations. Accordingly, they have decided to take action against the units.

"Serious violations were detected at M/s Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd, Jalpally (Rangareddy District) and M/s Divine Spices situated at Kapila Nagar Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad," the team stated. The food safety issues included:

Poor hygiene

Pest and rodent infestation

Black pepper and bay leaves contaminated with rat faeces

Unlabelled/expired products

Lack of medical fitness records

Absence of FoSTaC-trained supervisor

The spices contaminated with rat faeces included 15 kilos of black pepper and 18 kilos of bay leaves. The team seized this stock and sent it for analysis. They also seized curry leaf powder, which was not labelled. Moreover, the food safety officials revealed that they lifted more than 40 enforcement and surveillance samples of a range of common Indian spices, including chillies, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaves powder and bay leaves. Food safety authorities collect surveillance samples mainly to monitor food quality and identify problems through random checks, without immediate legal action. In contrast, enforcement samples are taken when a violation is suspected or a complaint is received, and their results can directly lead to penalties or prosecution.

To address the food safety violations listed earlier, the officials said they issued multiple improvement notices and seized contaminated stocks. They also said that they initiated enforcement action "to ensure safe and hygienic spice production across Telangana."

#FoodSafetyTelangana: As part of the #SpicesDrive, team conducted inspections across all districts of Telangana, covering 30+ spice manufacturing and repacking units. Over 40 enforcement & surveillance samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander , curry leaves powder &… pic.twitter.com/eZ4Hb57MuN — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 13, 2025

