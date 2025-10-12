Telangana Cops Arrest International Cyber Criminal, Take Stringent Action

Police in Telangana's Nizamabad district have arrested the mastermind of an international cyber fraud racket and have detained him under the Prevention of Detentions (PD) Act, 1986.

This is reported to be the first time that the stringent PD Act has been used in Nizamabad against a person involved in cybercrime.

The accused in this cyber fraud case is 36-year-old Kolnati Naga Siva, a resident of the Hyderabad suburb Jeedimetla.

The Fraud

According to police information, Siva is the principal accused in a scheme that lured young job seekers with promises of lucrative employment and high salaries.

He allegedly trafficked them to countries like Laos and Thailand. Upon arrival, the job seekers' passports were confiscated, and they were forced to work in illegal cyber fraud operations.

Siva faces four registered cases based on complaints from multiple victims. Police said that his gang has been operating at an international scale.

After an assessment of the seriousness of the crime, the PD Act was invoked against Siva on September 13. He has since been transferred to the Cherlapally Jail.

The Telangana government is set to confirm the PD order issued by the Nizamabad District Administration.

A Warning By Nizamabad Top Cop

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya issued a stern warning to those engaging in illegal activities.

Chaitanya stated that the police have established a "surveillance system" against individuals who cause trouble to the public, engage in unlawful activities, or disrupt social peace. He cautioned that such offenders will be brought under the purview of the PD Act.

He also urged the public to immediately change their ways if they are involved in illegal practices such as 'Matka,' 'Gutka,' gambling, or any other unlawful acts.