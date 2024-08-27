Food Authority Withdraws Advisory To Remove A1, A2 Claims From Milk And Milk Products

Current FSSAI regulations do not recognise A1 and A2 milk differentiation. (Photo: iStock)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in its advisory dated August 21, had said that the claims of A1 and A2 types of milk and milk products do not conform with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. As a result, food business operators (FBOs) were asked to remove A1 and A2 claims from their products and exhaust pre-printed labels within six months. Now, in a new advisory issued on Monday, August 26, 2024, FSSAI has withdrawn the previous advisory to remove A1 and A2 types claims from milk and milk products packaging, reported PTI.

The advisory has been withdrawn to carry out further consultations with stakeholders. This means that food business operators can continue to sell and market their milk and milk products with claims of A1 and A2 types. In the fresh advisory, the regulator said, "The advisory dated August 21, 2024... stands withdrawn for further consultation and engagement with the stakeholders."

A1 and A2 milk differ in their beta-casein protein composition, which varies based on cow breed. A1 milk, obtained from Western-origin cows, is usually the most commonly consumed milk. However, according to studies by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), Indian cows and buffaloes like Gir and Sahiwal produce A2 milk. A2 milk is generally considered and marketed as healthier than A1 milk, but research is still ongoing.

Previously, the Food Safety regulator had said that the use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading. E-commerce platforms were also told to remove these claims from websites immediately.

After examination, the FSSAI found that A1 and A2 differentiation is linked to the structure of beta-casein protein in milk, reported PTI. However, current FSSAI regulations do not recognise this differentiation.