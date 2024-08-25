Watch: Viral Hack To Make Milk Cake From Leftover Rotis Is Dividing The Internet

Photo Credit: Instagram/@taste.thee.best

In Indian households, cooking and sharing meals is an integral part of our culture and tradition. However, with abundant food comes the challenge of managing leftovers. Instead of throwing away excess food, we have mastered the art of upcycling leftovers into innovative and delicious dishes. A remarkable example of this culinary creativity is the transformation of leftover rotis into mithais (sweets). Sounds impossible, right? Read on to know more. In this viral video circulating online, shared by page @taste.thee.best, we see a man taking a pan full of hot oil and frying leftover rotis in it until they become crispy and golden brown. He then broke the fried rotis down into tiny pieces and ground them into a fine crumb using a mixer.

Next, he caramelised sugar in a pan over medium heat, stirring constantly until it turned a golden-brown colour. He then added milk to the pan and stirred, forming a smooth paste. Next, he added the previously ground rotis to the mix, stirring until he achieved a uniform paste. He spread the mixture onto a butter-paper-lined tray, cooled it, and cut it into square pieces, revealing stunning roti milk cakes.

Watch the video here:

However, not everyone was impressed with the creator's innovative recipe.

A user commented, “Can someone give it another name, you're looting the respect of milk cake.”

Another user quipped, “Bro invented atte (flour) ka halwa wow.”

Some users even offered sarcastic suggestions, like “It's better to eat bread with sugar wrapped in milk.”

But amidst the criticism, one user offered some constructive advice, pointing out two “hidden” processes in the video. "First, we eat it with salt and pepper powder after frying in oil or ghee. Second, steal the pieces of bread without frying with hand or grinder, then mix ghee and sugar in a pan, it will become churma.”

They even added that both methods are delicious.

What do you think of this video? Let us know.