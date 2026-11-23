As the capital wakes up, business is already in full swing at Ghazipur, one of Delhi's major wholesale hubs for fish, poultry and other food commodities. But photographs from the market during the early morning hours paint a troubling picture of the conditions in which some meat and fish are being handled and sold.

Fish can be seen displayed along the roadside, with vendors and customers crowding the narrow stretches outside shops. Several consignments are placed in thermocol boxes and, in some spots, directly on the road. Ice is spread around the fish to keep them cool, while shoppers, motorcycles and delivery vehicles move through the same congested space.

While speaking to NDTV, one of the customers, Anshul, said, "The scene highlights the challenge of maintaining basic food-safety standards in a market handling large quantities of products every day."

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Raw Meat & Waste On Public Walkways

Photo: NDTV

Further inside the market area, photographs show workers handling crushed ice near ground-level equipment before transporting it in baskets and handcarts. The melting ice mixes with dirt and other waste, leaving portions of the surrounding area wet and slippery.

Another customer, Sushil, said, "It's a matter of serious concern, as you can see meat placed on plastic sheets directly on the pavement, while reddish liquid, apparently mixed with blood and meltwater, has accumulated around the area. Bags containing meat are being sorted and stored on the pavement."

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Damaged Drains Add To Sanitation Risks

The condition of the drainage infrastructure raises another concern. Several concrete covers along the drain appear broken or displaced, leaving sections exposed. Plastic waste can be seen inside the drain, while meat and poultry bags are being kept close to the openings.

Ghazipur market is a recognised centre where thousands of traders, workers, customers and transporters pass through the area. Despite this, food-safety practices are being violated here.