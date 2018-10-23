Festive Special: 3 Quick Juices To Burn Fat And Promote Weight Loss

It's that time of the year again. The festive vibe has taken over the country in full swing. After the recently concluded Navratri, Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations, the nation has now geared up in preparations of Diwali. Also called the festival of lights, Diwali would be celebrated on 7th November 2018. Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the country, people start preparing for days in advance. From cleaning houses to purchasing new clothes, Diwali preparations can be a tedious affair. Around Diwali, people also host gatherings at their place, where they serve traditional sweetmeats and snacks, chat and play games. If you have zeroed in on your festive dress already or are about to look for one, we are sure you want to look your best. Here are some fat burning juices that will help ensure that your belly is in firm shape before you put your best foot forward for Diwali 2018.





Here Are 3 Juices That Can Help Promote Weight Loss:





1. Tomato Juice: The tangy delight is capable for so much more than just being a flavourful addition to your curries and salads. Tomato juice is very low in calories; 100 grams of tomatoes have just 17 calories. According to experts, tomatoes encourage the production of the amino acid called Carnitine, which is reported to enhance the body's fat burning ability to a great extent. Tomatoes are loaded with antioxidant lycopene, which is known to rev up metabolism naturally. Tomatoes are rich in fibre, which is essential for sustainable weight loss. Fibre induces sense of satiety, which helps prevent untimely cravings and keep bingeing in check.



2. Carrot Juice: Carrots are loaded with weight loss-friendly fibres. Carrots are also good for digestive health. A good digestion is key for weight loss. Making carrot juice is fairly easy. Wash and chop the carrots. Add the chopped carrots to the blender. Add a small amount of filtered water. Blend it well. If you think the consistency of juice is too thick for your liking, add more water.





3. Cucumber Juice: The ever-so cooling cucumber is a fabulous addition to a weight loss diet. Why you ask? Because the veggie is all water and nutrients. Around 96 percent of cucumber is just water. It is always a good idea to reserve a part of your meals for foods that are not only low in calories but also keep you full for longer. Due to its high water and fibre content, cucumber juice fills you up and prevents you from bingeing into other high fat foods. Peel and cut cucumber in small chunks. Throw those chunks in a blender and blend. You can also squeeze some lime juice and add a few mint leaves to make yourself a refreshing weight-loss drink.



