"You have to see it with your eyes", said Gopi Thotakura after his space trip.

Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin resumed its space flight today, after a two-year hiatus. A group of six adventurers completed an 11-minute journey to space after liftoff from Texas.

Mission NS-25 is the seventh crewed mission for Blue Origin, the space company founded and owned by Jeff Bezos.

30-year-old Gopi Thotakura, a pilot from Andhra Pradesh, was also part of the six-man crew. Preserve Life Corp, a medical institution close to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that focuses mostly on holistic health methods, was co-founded by Gopi Thotakura.

He has become the first Indian to travel into space as a tourist on Blue Origin's return flight.

"It was amazing... you have to see it with your eyes", said Gopi Thotakura after his space trip.

"I can't describe how it is to look into space... everybody should go to the space. It was good to see Earth from the other side," he added.

"Gopi Thotakura is a lifelong pilot and aviator who learned how to fly before he could drive. He flies jets commercially, in addition to piloting bush, aerobatic, and seaplanes. He's also the co-founder of Preserve Life Corp, a global center for holistic wellness and applied health", said Blue Origin about the Indian crew member on social media platform X.

The other crew members included Mason Angel, Sylvain Chiron, Kenneth L. Hess, Carol Schallera, and Ed Dwight.

90-year-old Dwight surpassed Star Trek star William Shatner, who was nearly two months younger, to become the oldest person to travel into space.

Ed Dwight is the first American Black man to be trained as an astronaut. Dwight was unable to achieve his goal of being the first black astronaut in space in 1961.

"We just completed our seventh human spaceflight and the 25th flight for the New Shepard program. Our #NS25 astronaut crew included: Mason Angel, Sylvain Chiron, Ed Dwight, Ken Hess, Carol Schaller, and Gopi Thotakura. Thank you, astronauts", said Blue Origin on X after the space flight.

"I was the first guy in the world to be famous for not doing something. Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed", said Dwight before the liftoff.

Dwight was a skilled test pilot when President John F. Kennedy reassigned him to a highly competitive Air Force program, which was considered a path to the astronaut corps. But in the end, he was not chosen.

"This is a life-changing experience, everybody needs to do this," said Dwight after the 11-minute space flight.

"I thought I didn't really need this in my life," reflecting on his omission from the astronaut corps, which was his first experience with failure as a young man. "But I lied", he added.

With inputs from IANS, AFP