Weight Loss Tips: 10 Best Fruits To Eat If You Want To Burn Fat

When trying to lose weight, incorporating certain fruits into your diet can be beneficial due to their low calorie content, high fibre, and rich nutrient profiles. Pairing fruits with protein (like yogurt or nuts) can help stabilise blood sugar levels and keep you full longer. Along with this, fruits with high water content (like watermelon and oranges) can help with hydration, which is important for metabolism and overall health. In this article, we discuss a list of fruits you can add to your diet for weight loss.

Here are some of the best fruits to eat for weight loss:

1. Apples

Apples are high in fibre, especially pectin, which helps you feel full longer. They also have a low calorie density. Eat raw as a snack, add to salads, or bake with cinnamon for a healthy dessert.

2. Berries

Berries are low in calories and high in fibre and antioxidants, which can boost metabolism and reduce inflammation. Add to yogurt, oatmeal, smoothies, or eat as a fresh snack.

3. Grapefruit

Grapefruit has been shown to help reduce insulin levels, which can aid in weight loss. It's also high in water and fibre. Eat half a grapefruit before meals or add segments to salads.

4. Oranges

Oranges are high in fibre and vitamin C. Their low calorie content and high water content help with satiety. Eat whole rather than juicing to retain fibre, add to salads, or use as a natural sweetener in dishes.

5. Pears

Pears are high in fibre, particularly in the skin, which helps promote fullness and digestion. Eat raw, add to salads, or bake with spices like cinnamon for a healthy treat.

6. Kiwi

Kiwi is rich in vitamins C and E, and fibre. It has a low calorie content and can aid in digestion due to its natural enzymes. Eat whole (including the skin for extra fibre), add to smoothies, or use as a topping for yogurt and cereals.

7. Watermelon

Watermelon is low in calories and has a high water content, which helps keep you hydrated and full. Eat as a fresh snack, add to salads, or blend into smoothies.

8. Papaya

Papaya is low in calories and contains an enzyme called papain, which aids digestion. It's also high in fibre. Eat fresh, add to fruit salads, or blend into smoothies.

9. Pineapple

Pineapple is low in calories, high in water content, and contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion and reduces inflammation. Eat fresh, add to fruit salads, or use in smoothies and salsas.

10. Cherries

Cherries are low in calories and high in fibre, and their natural sweetness can help satisfy sugar cravings. Eat fresh as a snack, add to yogurt, or use in desserts and salads.

Whole fruits provide more fibre and nutrients compared to juices. Add fruits to meals rather than just snacking on them to reduce overall calorie intake. By including these fruits in your diet, you can take advantage of their nutritional benefits while supporting your weight loss goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.