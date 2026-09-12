Exclusive: Full Indian Menu Served At BRICS Gala Dinner Tonight, From South Indian To Old Delhi Specialties

After a packed first day of the BRICS Summit, the focus will shift from meetings and policy discussions to an evening of food, music, and culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a gala dinner for visiting world leaders and other dignitaries at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12. The evening is expected to bring together leaders from across the expanded BRICS grouping over a dinner that will also showcase India's cultural traditions.

And while the menu is likely to be one of the highlights of the evening, food will not be the only attraction. A large ensemble of Indian and international artistes is set to perform a special production titled 'BRICS Symphony' during the dinner.

Here's The Menu Being Served At The BRICS Gala Dinner

The menu brings together flavours from across India, from regional classics to Old Delhi street-food favourites, giving the gala dinner a distinctly Indian touch.

Starters

Khandvi Mille-Feuille: Steamed gram-flour roll with mustard, coconut, and curry leaves, served with kesar mango, micro-greens, and yoghurt dressing.

Khumb Galouti: Pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, served on sheermal bread.

Main Course

Paneer Lababdar: Soft cottage cheese in a rich shallot and tomato gravy.

Gucchi Marmik: Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus with saffron, raisins, and mamra almonds.

Carrot Bean Poriyal: Carrots and green beans with South Indian spices, coconut oil, and fresh coconut.

Thakkali Belle Saaru: Light toor dal broth with tomatoes and curry leaves.

Millet Pulao: Basmati rice and pearl millets cooked with spices and seasonal aromatics.

Beetroot Raita: Chilled yoghurt with beetroot and fresh herbs.

Assorted Indian Breads

Desserts

Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi: Seasonal fruits and lightly whipped cream with a crispy sweet fritter.

Shahtoot Phirni: Slow-cooked milk and rice pudding topped with mulberries and gold leaf.

Also Read: Nalli Nihari To Lotus-Inspired Mithais, This Is What BRICS Delegates Will Eat In Delhi

The Evening Also Has A Cultural Touch

The dinner will also feature a cultural performance involving around 160 artistes. According to reports, Indian classical dancers and musicians will form the core of the ensemble, joined by musicians from some of the other BRICS member countries.

The performance will bring together classical dance forms from different parts of India, including Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, and Kathak. Indian musicians will also play traditional instruments, while artistes from other BRICS countries will be part of the musical presentation.

The show is expected to last around 20 to 25 minutes, with vocal performances built into it. The Indian artistes have reportedly been rehearsing for the performance for the past two days. The production is being led by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the cultural arm of the Ministry of External Affairs.