Emraan Hashmi Does Not Mind Giving Up On Abs For His Love For Pizza - See Pic

Emraan Hashmi shares his love for pizza on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/therealemraan)

Who does not love pizza? This Italian delight offers a variety of mouthwatering toppings, from the classic Margherita to veggie-loaded options, paneer, chicken, or even pineapple. Even movie stars can not resist its charm. Need proof? Head straight to Emraan Hashmi's Instagram handle. The actor shared a photo of himself enjoying a slice of pizza. Emraan is caught mid-motion, just about to take his first bite. He is seen standing in front of a pizzeria with a sign that reads, "You will never have abs! Love, pizza." He captioned the post, "But worth it," with a pizza emoji. Check out the post here:

After watching Emraan Hashmi's post, are you craving for pizza? Try these simple recipes:

1. Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni pizza is a traditional favourite that consists of flavourful pepperoni slices covered in a layer of melted mozzarella cheese and zesty tomato sauce. Pizza aficionados choose it for its wonderful flavour combination. Read the full recipe here.

2. Chicken Pizza

Tender bits of seasoned chicken fill up this pizza, making it a hearty choice. The chicken goes well with other components like bell peppers, onions, and barbecue sauce. Here is the recipe.

3. Margherita Pizza

A classic Italian dish that never goes out of style. Topped with fragrant basil leaves, and creamy mozzarella cheese, this pizza celebrates the natural flavours of its ingredients. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Wholegrain Pizza

Wholegrain pizza provides a wholesome substitute for those who are looking for a healthier option. This whole wheat crust adds extra fibre and a nice texture. You can customise it with other toppings to make it a nutritious lunch. Here is a detailed recipe.

5. Kebab and Paneer Pizza

With its flavourful blend of thick paneer and delicious kebab, this pizza is a beautiful blend of Indian and Italian cuisines. The creamy paneer and spicy kebab combine to give a tasty and distinctive pizza experience. Read the full recipe here.

Which are your favourite pizza toppings? Share with us in the comments section.