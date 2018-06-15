Eid 2018: How To Make Meethi Sewai or Kimami Sewai This Eid Ul-Fitr

There are two kinds of sewai preparations that dominate the Eid celebrations, both of which are sweet, made out of same base ingredients but distinctly different in terms of the end product. We are talking about sheer khurma and the delicious kimami sevaiyan.
Sheer khurma, is made of 'sheer' or milk and vermicelli. Sewai is cooked in thickened milk with dates (or khurma). The thick and creamy milk pudding is then topped with nuts. The kimami sewai on the other hand is a drier preparation and loaded with ghee and dry fruits, including raisins and other nuts, along with fragrant spices such as elaichi or green cardamom and saffron. Kimami refers to a fragrant and sweet mix, in which the sewai is cooked for a long period of time. Boiled vermicelli is cooked in desi ghee until it turns beautiful brown. Cooking in ghee also makes meethi sewai richer and denser.
Apart from Eid ul-Fitr, meethi kimami sewai is also prepared across other festive occasions such as Rakshabandhan. Here's a delicious recipe of meethi sewai or kimami sewai by NDTV Food that you can try at home this Eid.
Eid Mubarak everyone!