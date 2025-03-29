Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: A Comprehensive Guide For Prayer, Traditions And Rituals

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Observed with great enthusiasm, it marks the end of Ramadan upon the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. As Islamic festivals follow the lunar calendar, moon sighting dates are crucial in determining the celebration.

This year, Ramzan in India, one of the holiest months in Islam, began on Sunday, March 2, following the sighting of the new crescent moon on Saturday, March 1. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan started a day earlier on March 1.

Since Ramzan began on March 2 in India, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31 or April 1, depending on the crescent moon sighting, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

This festival is a time of peace and celebration, and it is a time when they come together as a community marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan which is a time of spiritual reflection and celebration.

Eid ul Fitr Prayer: A Comprehensive Guide for 2025

Performing Eid ul Fitr is a vital aspect of the celebration about Muslims across the world.

Step-by-Step Guide to Eid ul Fitr Prayer



1. Intention (Niyyah): Begin by making the intention to perform two Rakats of Eid prayer.

2. First Takbir: After the opening Takbir, recite "Allahu Akbar" three more times.

3. Recite Surah Al-Fatihah: Followed by another Surah.

4. Second Rakat: Repeat the three Takbirs before bowing into Ruku.

5. Dua and Khutbah: After the prayer, listen to the Eid sermon.

Traditions and Rituals of Eid ul Fitr



- Sadaqat al-Fitr: A form of charity given to the poor before Eid prayer.

- Special Prayers: Muslims gather in large congregations to perform Eid ul Fitr namaz.

- Visiting Relatives: Families exchange gifts, sweets, and wishes on Eid al Fitr.

By following these steps and traditions, you can make the most of this blessed occasion and strengthen your connection with your community and faith.