Eating Pumpkin Seeds Everyday May Keep Your Heart Healthy And Active

Seeds and sprouts have earned a special place in the list of superfoods. Tiny and crunchy, they are packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and essential nutrients such as protein, fibre, vitamins, iron and omega-3 fatty acids that are known to promote healthy functioning of the body, especially heart. There are various kinds of seeds like flaxseeds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds that one can include in their diet in order to stay healthy and keep heart's health in check. But now it's time for pumpkin seeds to share the limelight.

Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepita in Spanish, are crispy and creamy seeds of the pumpkin fruit, which are full of a variety of nutrients, ranging from magnesium to copper, protein and zinc. These bite-sized seeds make for an amazing on-the-go snack, which will not only help manage your weight but will also keep your heart's health in check. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Pumpkin seeds are a good source of B vitamins, magnesium, iron and protein. The seeds have high levels of essential fatty acids that help maintain healthy blood vessels and lower unhealthy cholesterol in the blood."

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of healthy fats, fibres and various antioxidants that are known to support cardiovascular health. Other than this, the seeds comprise monounsaturated fatty acids, which help manage cholesterol in our body; plus, the magnesium content in the seeds helps control blood pressure levels. According to Delhi-based Nutritionist, Lokendra Tomar, "Pumpkin seeds are a treasure trove of health benefits. They are a good source of protein, healthy fats and beneficial fibres. You may consume them as your evening snack without any guilt as they tend to fill the tummy for longer. A 100 grams serving of pumpkin seeds provide about 560 calories and almost 50% of daily protein requirement."

It is important for people with heart-related problems to consume a healthy diet. An easy way to start is by adding pumpkin seeds to your daily diet to keep your heart healthy. However, it is advised to consult your doctor before consuming pumpkin seeds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

