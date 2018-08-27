High Protein Vegetables And Dinner Recipes For Healthy Weight Loss

We all know that it is imperative to include healthy sources of protein in our daily diet. Protein helps out body with a number of important functions and helps us maintain muscle mass. And, when we think of protein, our mind instantly pictures a healthy and nutritious dose of eggs or perhaps a steak or chicken. In such case, vegetarians are often left with a dearth of options. But, fret not! There are many food options that you can include in your diet to get your recommended amount of protein. Many health experts have, time and again, emphasised on the need to include adequate protein in your diet especially if you want to lose weight. Protein keeps you full for longer and thus, curbs binge-eating and your overall calorie-intake. So, without much ado, try out these 8 protein-rich vegetables and 7 protein-rich dinner recipes to speed up the process of weight loss:



8 High-Protein Vegetables For Healthy Weight Loss:



1. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are packed with good amount of protein; however, they do not have entire protein molecules. However, they miss out on the amino acids that our body cannot make itself. Therefore, it is important combine mushrooms with foods that make up the missing amino acids like broccoli or even corn.

Mushrooms are packed with good amount of protein​.



2. Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in protein and has zero fat with very less calories. It makes for a great food full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that promote a healthy body.



3. Peas

Peas are a good source of plant-based protein and have a decent amount of fibre. These yummy delights are low in fat and have zero cholesterol. So, make sure to add peas to your diet for a healthy dose of protein. Add peas to curries, salads and all things good!



4. Kale

Kale is known for its beneficial properties. It is another great source of plant-based protein. Additionally, kale contains phenolic compounds that give kale its antioxidant properties. You can easily steam, boil or saute kale and consume on a daily basis for maximum benefits.

Kale contains phenolic compounds that give kale its antioxidant properties.



5. Spinach

We all know that spinach is one of the most nutrient-dense leafy green vegetables we can eat. It is said that protein accounts for 30 percent of its calories along with essential amino acids.



6. Asparagus

A popular vegetable with high nutrient content, asparagus is a rich source of protein along with copper, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, and B vitamins. You can grill, boil, steam or even pan-fry asparagus.



7. Cauliflower

Just like its cousin broccoli, cauliflower has a high amount of protein. This versatile vegetable can be adapted to a variety of recipes.



8. Sweet Corns

Sweet corns are low in fat and are a great source of protein. Sweet corns have about nine percent of your daily protein requirement. Make sandwiches using corns, use them into soups and add them to your salads to ensure a healthy you.

Sweet corns have about nine percent of your daily protein requirement.



5 High-Protein Dinner Recipes To Speed-Up Weight Loss Process:



1. Dal And Legumes

Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood recommends including lentils and pulses in your diet, including moong dal, rajma, chana day and soybean. You can sprout them, use them in salads or soups or just team up with brown rice to make a complete meal.



2. Vegetable Khichdi

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist And Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, "a great way to utilise the goodness of both lentils and rice is to make the good old khichdi. It is a comforting and wholesome meal."

3. Quinoa

Quinoa is known as a great source of protein. According to Dr. Sood, one can prepare Indian dishes using quinoa such as a pulao or upma. The fusion of quinoa with Indian dishes is worthwhile; having said that, try Quinoa tikkis.



4. Amaranth Pulao

According to Shilpa Arora, amaranth pulao can be a great high-protein dinner recipe. As per her, the protein in amaranth is of extremely superior quality, which provides nine grams of protein for one cup of cooked grain. Amaranth is also rich in folate and calcium.



5. Paneer or Cottage Cheese

This is not new. Paneer is the ideal high protein ingredient that you can consume for dinner. You can have it grilled as paneer tikkas or make a simple paneer bhurji with roti. Paneer stuffed Dosa is also a great option.

