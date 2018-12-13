Eat These Superfoods To Stay Warm And Healthy During Winter Season

As we head towards the season of icy cold months, keeping ourselves warm and healthy becomes very important. Eating a healthy and nutrient-dense diet may help us battle the cold weather. According to Dr. Mukta Vasistha, H.O.D Nutrition and Dietetics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "We must focus on a balanced diet, especially during harsh weather like winters. It is imperative to add every food group to your diet to reap their benefits." While winter fruits and veggies like carrots, beetroots, radishes and pomegranates etc. will provide us with ample of nutrition, here is a list of healthy alternatives that can easily replace your usual unhealthy food items and keep you warm.

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is packed with fibre and protein and is good for heart and weight loss. Many health experts around the world vouch for the health benefits of oatmeal and recommend consuming a bowl of oatmeal daily to avoid any heart-related ailments. A bowlful of hot masala oats with veggies can be a real treat to your taste buds and your health.

2. Green Tea

Unlike black tea, green tea does not undergo oxidation and withering process, hence, it is considered to be a healthier alterative of your regular tea. Packed with antioxidants, green tea helps boost the immune system and keeps winter diseases like cold and cough at bay. Moreover, it has an active ingredient called catechins, which is known to boost our metabolism and further helps in shedding kilos.

According to Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, "Green tea is power-packed with antioxidants and polyphenols; however, it is still a type of tea that has caffeine in it. Therefore, one must not consume more than 3 cups in a day. Drinking it early in the morning can be a good time as our metabolism is the highest during that time. You may drink it in the evening too as it is the time when our metabolism tends to dip."

3. Raw Honey

According to the National Honey Board, consuming honey everyday will not only boost your immunity but will also keep your heart health in check. Since honey is fat-free, cholesterol-free and sodium-free, one can add it in their diet without worrying about anything. According to health experts, drinking warm water with honey along with lemon juice early in the morning may be an effective anti-cellulite treatment. David Wolfe, in his book - 'Superfoods: The Food and Medicine of the Future', described raw honey as "nature's richest source of live healing enzymes that increases reflexes, mental alertness and even IQ!"

4. Trail Mix

If you are someone who loves to munch while working, driving, studying, cooking or shopping, then a handful of dried nuts and seeds is an ideal on-the-go snack for you. Trail mix is a mixture of nuts, seeds, cashew, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds, dried pineapple, almonds, walnuts et al. Power-packed with protein and dietary fibre, this snack mix helps you stay full and healthy.

So, without further ado, add these comforting foods to your everyday diet and stay warm and healthy this winter.