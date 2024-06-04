Drink Wisely! 5 Tips For Smart Drinking During Your Weight Loss Journey

Enjoy alcohol guilt-free with these smart tips. (Photo Credit: iStock)

If you've been trying to lose weight lately, you know how challenging it can be. From following a strict fitness regimen to excluding certain foods and beverages from your diet, there are many adjustments that one has to make. If you love drinking alcohol, it can be even more difficult for you. Most alcoholic beverages contain excessive calories and can be a roadblock to your weight loss journey. So, does this mean you need to say goodbye to your favourite alcohols and cocktails forever? Absolutely not! You'll be happy to know that there are several ways to enjoy alcohol totally guilt-free. All you have to do is make smart choices while drinking. Intrigued to know how? Keep on reading!

Here Are 5 Tips For Drinking During Weight Loss:

1. Eat before drinking

If you know you'll be drinking at a gathering, it's best to eat something beforehand. When we do so, our stomachs naturally fill up, and we end up drinking less. Plus point? We also eat less! It goes without saying that the food you choose to eat must be healthy. If you have fried or sugary foods, it won't serve the purpose, as you will have already consumed extra calories.

2. Choose your alcohol wisely

The type of alcohol you choose to drink makes a huge difference. Certain alcohols have fewer calories compared to others. These include tequila, gin, and vodka. Avoid having beer, as it contains more calories and also leads to bloating. You must also stay away from all kinds of sugary cocktails, as they too are loaded with calories.

3. Be mindful of portion size

Another thing to keep in mind while drinking is to be mindful of the portion size. You may have opted for alcohol with fewer calories, but it still contains calories. If you have multiple glasses of it, the calories will add up and defeat the purpose. To avoid this, be sure to eat before drinking and also keep munching on healthy snacks while drinking. This way, you'll naturally drink less.

4. Don't forget to have water

You must also have a sufficient amount of water while drinking alcohol. As a rule of thumb, try to have one glass of water for every glass of alcohol. Drinking water not only prevents dehydration but also ensures your stomach stays full. While this may require some extra effort, once you start following this practice, there's no going back.

5. Plan ahead

Planning ahead is another smart way to manage your calorie intake while drinking. For example, you might want to drink at an upcoming birthday or dinner party. You can do so without any guilt by planning your meals in advance for that day. Avoid having high-calorie foods, so that you can stay under calorie deficit and can enjoy your drinks (in moderation) later on.

Now that you know about these tips, keep them in mind the next time you plan to drink.