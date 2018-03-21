Does Drinking Fruit Juice Raise Blood Sugar Levels?

When it comes to spike in blood sugar levels, a lot depends upon what fruit juices you are consuming. According to Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "It depends on what form of sugar is present in the fruit and in what quantum. If fructose is there, then it will not immediately increase your blood sugar level and it can be consumed in moderation. However, if there is glucose present in the form of sugar then it will immediately rise.”
For diabetics, it is of utmost importance to take care of their sugar consumption. A sudden spike in blood sugar levels may lead to serious health implications. However, this doesn’t mean that you’d have to completely cut back on your fruit consumption. There are few fruits that are considered to be safe and which do not elevate blood sugar levels, if consumed in moderation. As per Dr. Sood, “Fruits like grapes, jamun and apple can be consumed in moderation.”
