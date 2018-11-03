Diwali 2018: Beware Of These 7 Deepavali Sweets That May Be Adulterated!

Highlights Diwali 2018 will be celebrated on 7th November, 2018 Diwali sweets suffer from rampant adulteration Mawa, milk, ghee are some commonly adulterated ingredients in sweets

Diwali 2018 is all about the sweets, which are bought in bulk by excited and eager buyers who send boxes full of sugary goodness to all their friends, families and relatives. Houses and markets have started overflowing with Diwali mithais and sweet meats that are indispensable for any and every celebration during this festival. Deepavali brings with it many opportunities to bond with your close ones, over food and conversation. However, things may go the other way if you consume sweets that are adulterated with foreign elements, chemicals and toxic adulterants. A number of ingredients in Diwali sweets, by virtue of being made with milk and other dairy products, can be adulterated with detergents, white powders and even heavy metals and harmful minerals. Although it's important to indulge, it is also crucial to be wary of certain sweets in particular, especially if you are suffering from a chronic or long term disease, which may be aggravated by the consumption of these adulterants. This is why we have compiled a list of Diwali sweets which unfortunately tend to be laced with harmful adulterants.

Here are 7 Diwali sweets that you must be wary of, due to the problem of adulteration:

1. Kaju Katli

One of the most popular sweets sold around Diwali is the kaju katli, which contains cashews, milk, ghee, sugar, saffron and other ingredients. During Diwali, there is rampant adulteration of ghee, milk and mawa, all of which this sweet contains.

2. Milk Cake

Milk cake, also known as kalakand is very popular during Diwali and is generally sold in sweet shops across North and central India. It contains paneer as well as milk, which is also one of the most rampantly adulterated ingredients during Diwali.

Diwali 2018: Certain mithais made from milk may contain adulterants

3. Paneer Barfi

For similar reasons, as for the milk cake, chances of paneer barfi with laced with potentially dangerous adulterants are very high. It may have excessive corn starch mixed in it, which may trigger an allergy or impede digestion when consumed.

4. Kaju Pista Roll

Kaji pista roll is often the most deceivingly adulterated sweets during Diwali. You may reach out for it, from among all the options, thinking that it is probably healthier than the rest. However, a number of sweet sellers replace real pistachios and cashew nuts with artificial flavours, as these nuts are expensive and drive the cost of raw materials up.

5. Motichoor Ladoo

That motichoor ladoo in your kid's hands may be made from adulterated Vanaspati ghee or may contain artificial colours. These ladoos are available in many different colours, which, if they are, may cause gastric troubles and a number of other health problems.

6. Khoya Barfi

Khoya and mawa is widely used in mithais during Diwali, which is why sellers mix it with semolina, powdery flour, starch and even detergents, to make it cheaper and make a larger profit. Khoya barfi, then, is one of the most obvious suspects when it comes to adulterated sweets during Diwali.

7. Mawa Peda

Rounded and soft mawa pedas are difficult to resist, but for reasons similar to the ones stated above, it is also one of the most adulterated sweets sold during Diwali.

One of the best ways to save your family and friends from adulterated sweets is to only rely on home-made sweets, made from ingredients sourced from trustworthy dairies and vendors. But if you must, try and buy Diwali sweets from brands and stores that are known for their quality and have a certified stamp of purity.

Happy Diwali 2018