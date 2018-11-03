Diwali 2018: 5 South Indian Diwali Delicacies You Must Try This Year

Diwali is a festival that is celebrated in almost every part of India. It is a festival which is not only celebrated in northern states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, or western states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, but also in southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala with much fervour and fanfare. The festival is one of the most exotic and beautiful festivals in the world. Dubbed as the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali truly unites people from different backgrounds in celebration and understanding. In India, food is irrevocably entwined with every festival we celebrate. And when it comes to Diwali, the first thing that comes to mind is sweets and snacks - and plenty of them. Popular mithai and snacks that take over the sweet shops are kaju katli, soan papdi, kesar halwa, boondi ladoo, aloo tikki, papdi chaat, namak pare, and the list is never ending. However, other than a few common Indian sweets and snacks, there are some sweets and snacks that are traditionally eaten in south Indian region of the country. So, what does south India eats during this festival of lights, let's see.





Here Are 5 South Indian Sweets And Snacks You Can Try This Diwali



1. Teepi Gavvalu

Teepi Gavvalu is a traditional Andhra dessert, which is prepared during Diwali. In Telugu, teepi gavvalu literally means 'sweet shells'. The dessert is made of all-purpose flour (maida), ghee and little water. These pretty shell-shaped curls are deep-fried and dipped in sweet sugar syrup or mixed with jaggery powder. It is sure to be loved by kids and adults alike.





2. Deepawali Marundhu

Deepawali Marandhu, also known as legiya, is a famous Tamil delicacy that is not only known for its yummy sweet taste, but also for its amazing health properties. As we indulge in a lot of sweet and heavy foods on Diwali, this dish helps digest all of that and make sure our stomach is at ease. It is basically a concoction made of ingredients like carom seeds, poppy seeds, dry ginger, dry grapes, honey, jaggery, nuts, ghee and more.



3. Thenkuzhal Murukku

Diwali feast is incomplete without crispy and crunchy Thenkuzhal Murukku in Tamil Nadu. The word 'thenkuzhal' literally translates to 'tubes of honey'. Thenkuzhal Murukku is a savoury snack, which is prepared on Krishna Jayanthi or Diwali. The snack is made in bigger scale as it stays good for upto two to three weeks. It is mainly prepared with rice flour and urad dal flour, which are mixed together and then roasted on low flame for 2 -3 minutes. Post Diwali, you can pair this crunchy snack with your evening tea.



4. Paniyaram

One of the most popular South Indian dishes, Paniyaram is made with leftover or over-fermented idli, dosa batter. Paniyaram is fluffy and chewy on the inside. The leftover batter is sweetened with some jaggery along with coconut and cardamom. You can also make savoury paniyarams. It is known by different names- Kuzhi paniyaram or Paddu/GuLiyappa/Yeriyappa or Gunta Ponganalu.



5. Mysore Bonda

Crisp from outside and fluffy from inside, Mysore Bonda is a light snack served on festivals and parties in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It is made with urad dal flour, yogurt and spices and has a stuffing of mashed potato or mixed vegetables. Mysore Bonda is best paired with spicy coconut chutney and sambar.