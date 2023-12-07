Did You Know? These 5 Global Cuisines Share Similarities With Indian Cuisine

These global cuisines are packed with flavour. (Image Credit: Istock)

We can all agree that there's nothing quite like relishing Indian food. No matter how many cuisines we try, we crave desi ghar ka khaana after a while. The masaledaar flavours it provides to our hearts are unmatchable that any other cuisine can ever do. But this does not mean that you should stop exploring other cuisines entirely. After all, being a foodie means going beyond your comfort food. Now here's some great news. There are several global cuisines that share striking similarities with Indian cuisine. It's a great way to try out new food without compromising on flavour as well. Isn't that a win-win situation? Are you excited to know what these cuisines are? Check them out below:

Here Are 5 Global Cuisines That Share Similarities With Indian Cuisine:

1. Mexican

Mexican cuisine and Indian cuisine have a lot in common. The major similarity is the extensive use of spices. Mexican food is rarely bland and suits the Indian palate quite well. You'll find ingredients such as beans, corn, maize flour, and rice in dishes from both cuisines. For example, popular Mexican foods such as tacos and burritos all feature pinto beans. This ingredient is key to making one of our most beloved Indian dishes, rajma chawla. If you want to try some classic Mexican recipes, click here.

2. Thai

Thai cuisine has gained immense popularity in India in recent years. And why not? It is full of exciting flavours and provides a magical treat for the taste buds. You can expect a blend of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours - all in one. Thai curries, in particular, are quite similar to our coastal curries in South India. Most of them have coconut milk as their base, which contributes to the similar flavour. Here are some mouth-watering Thai recipes you must try.

3. Moroccan

Did you know Moroccan cuisine also shares similarities with Indian cuisine? This is due to the use of spices such as haldi, ginger, and cumin powder in their dishes. Not only this, but Moroccans also use traditional clay pots to cook their chicken and lamb. In India, we use a similar method for cooking dishes such as biryani and pulao. As a result, the flavours get fully absorbed into the food and develop a delightful aroma. You must try out this cuisine if you haven't already.

4. Greek

When we think of Greek food, we think of it as everything fancy. But you'll be surprised to know that the flavours are quite similar. Both cuisines rely heavily on the use of spices such as cumin, coriander, cinnamon, thyme, etc. The names of certain dishes may sound complicated, but they are quite simple. For example, tzatziki is nothing but a close cousin to our raita. Another notable similarity between them is that both are predominantly vegetarian. If you're interested in trying Greek food, here's what you should get started with.

5. Bahraini

Another cuisine that shares similarities with Indian cuisine is Bahraini. This cuisine is definitely less explored as compared to the ones mentioned above. But don't hesitate to try it out. There are several Bahraini dishes that have Indian counterparts. Madrouba is one popular dish that has a striking resemblance to our beloved khichdi. The only difference is that it also involves the use of chicken. Apart from this, there are several other dishes that you'll find pleasing to the Indian palate.

