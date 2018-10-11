Diabetes: This Ayurvedic Herb May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is a lifestyle condition that cannot be cured, but can be managed well with a healthy diet and exercises. In fact, Ayurveda suggests adding herbs to manage blood sugar levels, of which Punarnava is said to be very effective. Diabetes is condition in which insulin production is inadequate, or the body's cells do not respond properly to insulin. This causes the blood sugar levels to fluctuate on regular intervals, further damaging your kidneys. In this case, punarnava, also known as Boerhavia Diffusa is said to come to your rescue. This herb has long been used in herbal medicines for various health conditions. We tell you why punarnava could be a great herbal medicine for managing diabetes well.

(Also Read: 8 Ayurvedic Tips And Food To Manage Diabetes)

Punarnava for Diabetes: Benefits of the Ayurvedic Herb

Punarnava is a creeper that grows in the wild in India and Brazil throughout the year. Here are some health benefits of punarnava that you must know:

According to the Journal of Pharmacology and Phytochemistry, punarnava is known to correct the digestive system, which is an important aspect for diabetics. A healthy digestive system will ensure stable blood sugar levels. Punarnava is majorly used for kidney and urinary disorders. It tends to improve the functioning of kidneys damaged by diabetes. It tends to control and stabilise blood glucose levels in the body, which is extremely beneficial for diabetics. Punarnava tends to increase the plasma insulin levels that further helps in managing diabetes well.

(Also Read: Ayurveda For Diabetes: 4 Diabetic-Friendly Recipes To Try)

How to use Punarnava for managing diabetes?

According to the book The Complete Book Of Ayurvedic Home Remedies by Dr. Vasant Lad, you could use a few herbs, including punarnava to manage blood sugar levels. In order to control blood glucose levels, Ayurveda uses the following herbal mixture.

Ingredients:

Guduchi- 1 part

Shardunika- 1 part

Kutki- 1 part

Punarnava- 2 parts

(Also Read: This Ayurvedic Herbal Remedy May Help Manage Diabetes)

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together and take half teaspoon at least two to three times a day with warm water.

Make sure you consult a doctor before switching to this herb as taking medicines and herbs simultaneously might drop blood sugar levels significantly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.