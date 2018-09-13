This Ayurvedic Herbal Remedy May Help Manage Diabetes

Ayurveda defines diabetes as a metabolic kapha type of disorder in which diminished functioning of agni (or digestive fire) leads to a tendency towards high blood sugar. Diabetes is one of the most common health conditions prevailing in the recent times. This lifestyle disease cannot be cured; however, one can manage it by eating a healthy diet, engaging in exercises and leading an active lifestyle. While these may be some important factors that help manage and regulate blood sugar levels, Ayurveda suggests adding health stimulators too. As per the book 'The Complete Book Of Ayurvedic Home Remedies,' there is a herbal concoction that may help manage diabetes naturally. This four-ingredient herbal concoction will ensure stabilising blood glucose levels, further keeping diabetes in check.

Herbal remedy for diabetes

The book suggests using the following herbal mixture:

Guduchi- 1 part

Shardunika- 1 part

Kutki- 1 part

Punarnava-2 parts

Let's look at how these herbs help manage diabetes:

1. Guduchi

Guduchi is one of the most revered Ayurvedic herbs that originate in India. It is valued in Ayurveda for its detoxifying, rejuvenating, and immune-boosting properties. Its potent medicinal properties make it an amazing herb for diabetes. A study published in the journal of Ethnopharmocology found that gudchi may lower blood glucose levels and brain lipids in diabetic rats. Additionally, other studies have proved that guduchi has the ability to reduce oxidative stress.

2. Shardunika

Shardunika, also known as Gymnema Sylvestre and gurmar, is generally recognised as the destroyer of sugar. It is known to balance blood sugar levels; thanks to its diuretic, anti-diabetic and hypocholesterolaemic properties that make it a rejuvenating herb for diabetics.

3. Kutki

Kutki is an amazing liver tonic, which not only helps control diabetes, but also cleanses the gut and expels the unwanted contents from the body.

4. Punarnava

Punarnava has bitter, astringent, cooling, purifying and diuretic properties that help reduce the symptoms of diabetes.

How to make the ayurvedic herbal remedy for diabetes

Mix all the herbs together and take half teaspoon two to three times a day with warm water. However, it will be better to consult a doctor or a certified Ayurveda expert in order to ensure better management of diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.