Diabetes: These Delicious Diabetes-Friendly Desserts Will Actually Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

If you are a diabetic, then you would know that how imperative it is to constantly monitor your diet and medication in order to keep your blood sugar levels in control. Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle diseases, affecting millions of people in the world today. Diabetes mellitus is a condition when the hormone called insulin, produced by the pancreas, is unable to break down glucose into energy, which results in the increase of blood sugar level in the body. However, it doesn't mean that a diabetic has to give up on desserts. There are a few dessert recipes that are not just delicious but will also keep your blood sugar levels in control. Yes, you read that right! Try these two diabetic-friendly sweet treats, without worrying about your blood sugar levels. And, the best part is that these recipes are supported by Ayurveda. So, without further ado, let's dig in!



Diabetic-Friendly Desserts:



Moong Dal Dessert Fudge

Lentils are colourful legumes that are rich in both fibre and proteins - both of which are good for weight loss and diabetes According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), lentils have more than 15 grams of fibre per 100 gm serving, with nearly 18 grams of proteins.

Ingredients:

70 grams whole moong beans (soaked overnight)

4 tablespoons cow ghee

1 tablespoon raisins

400 ml whole milk

1 cup jaggery

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

10 almonds, halved

Method:

Drain and grind soaked moong beans in a mixer until you get a smooth paste. Now, fry the paste in ghee until it is golden in colour. Add raisins, milk, sugar and cardamom to it. Take a pan and add milk and the dal paste to it. Slowly cook the mixture on low heat; stir until all the liquid is absorbed. Transfer the prepared fudge onto a greased dish and garnish it with crushed nuts. Serve hot.

Pistachio And Date Muffin

Love muffins? Try this diabetic-friendly pistachio and date muffin, without feeling guilty. Why, you ask? According to experts, diabetics can benefit from the high fibre content of dates. The nutrients present in dates are easily digestible. Dates consist of dietary fibre, which helps to reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes. While, as per various studies, pistachios are good for diabetics as they have a low glycaemic index. They are naturally cholesterol-free, and are source of protein, fibre and antioxidants.



Ingredients:

1/2 cup cow ghee

1 1/2 cups khaand

1 1/2 cups ragi flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons corn starch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cardamom

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup water

1 cup chopped dates

1 cup chopped pistachios

Methods:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Take your muffin tray and grease it with butter. Mix the butter and khand in a bowl, which will give a cream-like texture. Add ragi flour, whole wheat flour, corn starch, ground cardamom, baking powder and baking soda to the mixture. Now, add the buttermilk and water to the batter and mix it well until all the ingredients are blended properly. Now, add chopped dates and pistachios to the batter. Spoon them into the muffin tray and bake for 25-30 minutes.

Go on and enjoy these delectable diabetic-friendly desserts, without worrying about your blood sugar levels. However, do remember anything in excess is bad; so make sure you practice portion control. Consult you diabetologist before adding anything new to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.