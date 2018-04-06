Diabetes May Damage Body’s Ability To Adjust To Heat; These Foods May Help Manage The Condition

According to National Centre For Biotechnology Information (NCBI), type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus are both associated with reduced ability to maintain core temperature during thermal stress. This has been related to impairments in the body's ability to dissipate heat mediated via increases in skin blood flow and sweating during heat stress as well as an attenuated capacity to increase metabolic heat production and to decrease skin blood flow during cold stress.

Basically, extreme heat conditions cause blood glucose levels to fluctuate significantly, apart from leading to dehydration and exhaustion. This can lead to heat stroke, which is a life threatening condition that requires medical assistance. It can also cause nerve damage, an associated complication of diabetes that can affect nearly every organ in the body, including sweat glands making it difficult for the body to cool down as the mercury rises.

Diabetes may also cause the body to lose water at a faster pace and in the absence of hydration; it can raise blood glucose levels, causing frequent urination.

Diabetics should be extremely careful about the weather conditions and ways to cope them. These diet tweaks may help diabetics to maintain and regulate the condition.

1. Tomato

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes are extremely great for your heart. They also reduce pressure and the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes. Tomatoes are packed with essential nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A and potassium.

2. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds make exceptional snacks that can help satisfy your cravings for fatty and sugary foods. They are extremely rich in iron and unsaturated fats and help in suppressing your hunger.

3. Flaxseed

Flaxseeds contain large amounts of insoluble fibre called lignin. These seeds help reduce the chances of heart complications and also the risk of strokes linked with diabetes.

4. Mixed nuts

Nuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and have low glycemic index scores. The essential oils and overall nutrient content of nuts helps in reducing diabetic inflammation, blood sugar and LDL or bad cholesterol levels.