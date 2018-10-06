Diabetes May Be Detected 20 Years Before Diagnosis: 6 Foods That Will Keep Diabetes In Control

According to a new study that was presented at European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Berlin in Germany, early signs of type-2 diabetes can be detected 20 years before diagnosis now. Researchers from Aizawa Hospital in Japan found that increased fasting glucose, higher body mass index (BMI) and impaired insulin sensitivity were detectable 10 years before the diagnosis of diabetes as well as prediabetes. Hiroyuki Sagesaka, lead researcher from the varsity, said, "As the vast majority of people with type-2 diabetes go through the stage of prediabetes, their findings suggest that elevated metabolic markers for diabetes are detectable more than 20 years before its diagnosis."

Over the study period, 1,067 new type-2 diabetes cases were identified. Of the 15,778 individuals with normal blood glucose at the initial health exam, 4,781 developed prediabetes and the same abnormalities, although to a milder degree, that were present at least 10 years before diagnosis of prediabetes, the findings revealed. The research has important implications given that an estimated 425 million adults (aged 20-79 years) were living with diabetes in 2017, and this is predicted to rise to 629 million by 2045.

6 Foods That Will Keep Diabetes In Control:



1. Beetroot



Beetroots are low on the carbohydrate content and are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and phytonutrients - all of which help in managing diabetes. When consumed the natural sugars in beetroot don't get converted into glucose in the body too quickly, which makes them good for diabetics.



2. Tomatoes



Tomatoes reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes. Tomatoes are packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin A and potassium. They are low-carb and also low in calories which make them a superfood for diabetics.



3. Pumpkin Seeds



Pumpkin seeds are rich in iron and unsaturated fats and help in suppressing your appetite. When it comes to snacking, always remember that the key is portion control.



4. Flaxseed



Flaxseed contains large amounts of an insoluble fibre called lignan. They help in reducing the risk of heart-related problems and also the risk of strokes linked with diabetes. It regulates blood sugar levels in the body and improves gut health and insulin sensitivity.



5. Mixed nuts



We know that nuts are a superfood and are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and have low glycemic index scores. The essential oils and overall nutrient content of nuts helps in reducing diabetic inflammation, blood sugar, and LDL (bad cholesterol) levels.



6. Whole grains



Whole grains like brown rice, bulgar and oats are full of fibre, which digests slowly to keep you blood sugar from spiking suddenly. Consuming whole grains regularly helps in preventing weight gain which is a big risk factor for diabetes. They also help in keeping the digestive system healthy and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

