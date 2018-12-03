Diabetes Management: Should You Drink A Cup Of Chamomile Tea Daily?

It is natural for diabetics to feel tad overwhelmed with all the dietary restrictions one has to keep in mind. Refined carbs, sugar, aerated beverages, soda, fruits juices, breads, are not suitable inclusions to an ideal diabetes diet. According to a recent study, about 98 million Indians would be suffering from diabetes by the year 2030. Lack of awareness and misdiagnoses often makes diabetes management difficult. And if nothing is done to control it, diabetes could lead to kidney complications, cardiovascular risks and obesity over a period of time. While scientists and researchers are still working on finding ways to reverse the condition, till now diabetics are told to take all dietary precautions to ensure their blood sugar levels are in check. There are many natural ways to do so. According to experts, drinking a glass of refreshing chamomile tea daily may help manage diabetes.

Chamomile is an aromatic European plant of the daisy family, it is also referred to as Babune ka Phal in Hindi and has many healing benefits. Packed with many antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, chamomile tea is known to help induce sleep, boost immunity, aid digestion and also has anti-ageing benefits. It could also help manage diabetes.

Here's How A Cup Of Chamomile Tea May Help Manage Diabetes

Chamomile tea has many anti-inflmmatory compounds. Its anti-inflammatory properties may help prevent any kind of damage to the cells of your pancreas. Pancreas is an extremely important organ of our body, it helps check our blood sugar levels. Pancreas could get severely damaged if your blood sugar levels are chronically high.

(Also Read: 13 Benefits Of Chamomile Tea For Skin, Hair And Overall Health: Drink Up!)

According to a study published in the Journal of Endicrinological Investigation, drinking chamomile tea daily with meals helped participants exhibit significantly lower average blood sugar levels over a span of eight weeks, as opposed to those who just consumed water. The study tried to investigate the effects of chamomile tea consumption on glycemic control and serum lipid profile in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: 5 Winter Fruits For Your Diabetes Diet)

Some studies have also suggested that chamomile tea when consumed in moderate quantities could also help check blood sugar spikes that take place immediately post eating. Chamomile tea is also a low calorie beverage which helps keep a check on weight gain that is often a cause of concern for diabetics. You can swap your aerated drinks and beverages with this healthy beverage and check those liquid calories and sugar intake.

You can easily find chamomile tea sachets and packs in any store near you. But that doesn't mean you start chugging 5-6 cups of chamomile tea on a daily basis. Excess of anything is never a sustainable strategy to manage any condition. So make sure you practice moderation, and do so only after you have a go ahead from a certified health practitioner.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.