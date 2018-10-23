Diabetes Management: How To Make Tulsi Water To Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels

India's love affair with Tulsi or holy basil is rather old and an undying one at that.Till date, many people like to plant Tulsi in their courtyards or any open space available in their house. Tulsi comes loaded with many medicinal and healing properties, that has made the herb an Ayurvedic favourite too. It forms an intrinsic part of many Ayurvedic concoctions that are used cure a bevy of diseases. Tulsi's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe cold and cough, boost immunity. It can also help regulate hormones, lower stress high blood pressure and boost your oral health. The magical herb is also used extensively in the skin and hair-care routine. It's strong antimicrobial action is ideal to fight acne. Additionally, it may also help manage your blood sugar levels. Diabetes is a condition in which your blood glucose levels are too high. While it is difficult to reverse the condition, you can make sure your blood sugar levels do not surge through your diet. Including some diabetic-friendly herbs and foods in your diet may help you through that.

Additionally, tulsi leaves may also help manage your blood sugar levels

Tulsi leaves are said to have hypoglycaemic properties, which lower blood sugar levels. This herb is also believed to improve pancreatic beta-cell function and insulin secretion, and further increases the uptake of glucose by muscle cells. As per a study conducted by Nottingham University, the researchers involved 60 people with type-2 who continued their usual medication throughout the trial. Half lot took 250mg capsules of holy basil per day for up to 90 days. Significantly greater improvements in glucose control occurred in those taking tulsi along with their usual medications.



Some people do not like to chew tulsi leaves due to certain reasons. In that case you can make yourself tulsi water. The refreshing beverage is not only low calorie and sugar free but can also do wonders for your blood sugar levels.

How to make tulsi water at home:

Soak some tulsi leaves in water and leave it overnight and drink the tulsi water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. You can also make some tulsi water ahead and store it in a tumbler and keep sipping through the day.

