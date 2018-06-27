11 Superfoods To Manage Diabetes Naturally

If you are a diabetic, you need to constantly monitor your diet and medication and control your blood sugar levels. Diabetes is one of the major lifestyle diseases, which is affecting millions and millions of people in the country today. Diabetes is a condition when the hormone called insulin, produced by the pancreas, is unable to break down glucose into energy, which results in the increase of blood sugar level in the body. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the total number of diabetics in the year 2000 stood at 31.7 million, and is expected to rise by more than 100 percent in the year 2030 to account to a whopping 79.4 million. It is characterised by prolonged elevated blood sugar levels, which can, in turn, lead to other health problems like cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Diabetes is one of the major diseases, affecting millions and millions of people in the country today.​

Diabetes cannot be treated completely; however, can be regulated and managed with a few lifestyle changes and dietary tweaks. According to Dr. Sanjay Kalra, Consultant Endocrinologist at Bharti Hospital Karnal, "A diet that is low in carbohydrates and calories and rich in nutrients with healthy fats in moderation, is ideal for a person with diabetes." However, keeping a track of your eating habits does not mean that you should live a life of deprivation. Managing diabetes is all about making some adjustments in terms of what you eat, how much you eat and when you eat.

According to the book, 'Ayurvedic Home Remedies', diabetics should follow the kapha-pacifying diet and avoid excess intake of sugar, carbohydrates and dairy products. Instead, they should take more fresh vegetables and bitter herbs.



Types Of Diabetes:

Type-1 diabetes is a situation where one's body is unable to produce insulin. It majorly develops in childhood or adolescence; however, it may occur at any age.

The second condition in which the cells in our body fail to respond to the insulin produced, this is called type-2 diabetes.

Other than these two types, there is also a third kind- gestational diabetes, which affects females during pregnancy.

Here Are Some Superfoods That Can Help You Manage Diabetes Effectively:



1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and lycopene, which is good for our heart. Moreover, they reduce the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes. Tomatoes are low-carb and also low in calories.

(Also read: Why Are Diabetics More Prone to Heart Disease?)

Tomatoes are low-carb and also low in calories

2. Flaxseed

Packed with large amounts of an insoluble fibre called lignan, flaxseeds keep the hungers pangs at bay. They help reduce the chances of heart complications and strokes linked with diabetes. Moreover, flaxseeds regulate blood sugar levels in the body and improve gut health and insulin sensitivity.

(Also read: How to Eat Flaxseeds)

Flaxseeds regulate blood sugar levels in the body.



3. Beetroot

Not just delicious and satisfying, beetroots are also low on the carbohydrate content. Brimming with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and phytonutrients, beetroot may help manage diabetes. The natural sugar in beetroot doesn't get converted into glucose too quickly, which makes it good for diabetics.



4. Pumpkin Seeds

Fuelling yourself with pumpkin seeds regularly helps you fight cravings for fatty and sugary foods. Pumpkin seeds are rich in iron and unsaturated fats and help in keeping hunger pangs at bay. But, remember that moderation is the key.



5. Mixed Nuts

Nuts are crunchy, healthy and tasty. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids with low glycaemic index scores, nuts keep your blood sugar in control. You ask why? The essential oils and overall nutrient content of nuts helps in reducing diabetic inflammation, blood sugar, and LDL (bad cholesterol) levels. A handful of nuts, if consumed daily are good for your overall health.

A handful of nuts, if consumed daily are good for your overall health.



6. Whole grains

Barley and oats are fibre-rich super foods that are digested slowly, preventing your blood sugar from spiking suddenly. Whole grains are full of vitamin B, iron, and minerals. They also help in keeping the digestive system healthy, reducing LDL cholesterol and controlling blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of whole grains helps in preventing weight gain, which is one of the biggest risk factors for diabetes.

Whole grains prevent blood sugar from spiking suddenly.

7. Jamun

Jamun, also known as jambul, is one of the best super fruits for diabetics. Consuming jamun improves insulin activity and sensitivity. As per Ayurveda, jamun helps in preventing digestive disorders; whereas, jamun seed powder is touted as a great home remedy for controlling high blood sugar levels. Jamun has a low glycaemic index and helps to convert starch into energy keeping your blood sugar levels in check.

8. Bitter Gourd

Bitter gourd, or karela, comprises active substances that have anti-diabetic properties like charantin, which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect. The best way to eat karela is to have it in the form of juice early morning on an empty stomach.



9. Fenugreek

Just like whole grains, methi seeds and methi leaves are rich in fibre and help you feel full for longer time, and thus regulate the absorption of carbohydrates and sugars in the body. Fenugreek seeds improve glucose tolerance and also lower LDL levels. Soak methi seeds and consume them early morning on an empty stomach for good health.

Fenugreek seeds improve glucose tolerance​.

10. Guava

Guava is rich in dietary fibre and has a low glycaemic index score. Eating guava helps in treating constipation. Guava may help slow down sugar absorption in your body.

Guava may help slow down sugar absorption in your body.

11. Turmeric

As per Ayurveda, turmeric is a great superfood for diabetes. It can be an effective herbal way to control blood sugar. It regulates the functions of the pancreas and balances the insulin levels in the body. Mix turmeric with warm glass of milk and drink it every night.

