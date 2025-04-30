These 9 Foods Swaps Can Help Lower Your Risk Of Diabetes

Food swaps can significantly help lower our risk of diabetes by reducing the intake of high-glycemic, heavily processed, and sugar-laden foods while increasing fibre, healthy fats, and nutrient-dense options. The idea is to make smart substitutions that maintain taste and satisfaction but have a gentler effect on blood sugar. These swaps work by improving insulin sensitivity, slowing down the absorption of sugars into the bloodstream, and reducing inflammation. In this article, we outline food swaps that can lower your risk of diabetes.

9 food swaps that can help lower your risk of diabetes

1. Swap potato chips with roasted makhana

Makhana is low in glycemic index and high in protein and fibre, making it a great crunchy snack alternative to potato chips, which are high in refined carbs and unhealthy fats. Makhana helps keep blood sugar stable and promotes satiety without spiking glucose levels.

2. Swap white rice with barley

Barley contains beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that slows glucose absorption and improves insulin response. Swapping white rice, which has a high glycemic index, with barley can lower post-meal blood sugar spikes and support better long-term glucose control.

3. Swap sweetened yogurt with plain greek yogurt

Flavored yogurts often contain hidden sugars. Plain Greek yogurt provides more protein and fewer carbs. Adding cinnamon to your yogurt enhances taste but may also help improve insulin sensitivity and lower fasting blood glucose.

4. Swap breakfast cereal with chia pudding

Many breakfast cereals are high in sugar and refined grains. Chia pudding, made with chia seeds and unsweetened almond milk, provides fibre, omega-3s, and protein, helping to slow sugar release into the bloodstream and keep you full longer.

5. Swap fruit juice with infused water or fresh whole fruits

Fruit juice even 100% natural contains concentrated sugars and lacks fibre. Choosing infused water or eating whole fruits preserves fibre, which helps slow sugar absorption and reduces the risk of sudden glucose spikes.

6. Swap wheat flour with amaranth flour

Amaranth is a gluten-free ancient grain rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. It has a lower glycemic impact than regular wheat flour and supports blood sugar control. It can be used in rotis, pancakes, or baking.

7. Swap sugar in baking with mashed bananas or dates

Using mashed bananas or dates as natural sweeteners adds fibre, vitamins, and minerals, unlike refined sugar. These options have a lower glycemic load and provide slower, more stable energy release.

8. Swap ketchup with homemade tomato chutney

Store-bought ketchup is high in added sugars. A fresh tomato chutney or hummus made with olive oil, chickpeas, and lemon juice gives flavour without sugar, plus fibre and healthy fats that support stable blood sugar.

9. Swap energy bars with mixed seeds & nuts clusters

Most commercial energy bars are sweetened and processed. A homemade cluster of pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, and flaxseeds with a touch of nut butter offers protein, good fats, and fibre to stabilise blood sugar naturally.

Over time, these changes can help regulate blood glucose levels, prevent insulin resistance, and promote overall metabolic health, all of which are critical in lowering diabetes risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.