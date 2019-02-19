Diabetes Management: Here's How You Can Use Licorice (Mulethi) To Manage Diabetes

Diabetes is a condition characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. The metabolic condition afflicts millions across the globe currently. According to a study published recently, about 98 million Indians are suspected to be diagnosed with diabetes by the year 2030. Diabetes occurs when your body is not able to produce enough insulin or your body's ability to react to the insulin produced is impaired - this leads to abnormal metabolising of blood glucose. Not taking enough precautions to control diabetes could lead to kidney damage, blindness and even heart failure. Researchers and scientists around the world are working to devise strategies that could reverse the condition, but nothing has acclaimed mass recognition as yet. This is why the diabetics need to do their best to manage the condition well and try to avoid anything that could surge their blood sugar levels. One of the ways to do that is through a healthy diet. Adopting a healthy diet rich in fibres and protein helps keep blood sugar levels stable; make sure you have enough vegetables, seasonal fruits and nuts. You could also use some herbs in your diabetes diet. Licorice, or mulethi, is one such herb that is known for its anti-diabetic properties.

How Does Licorice Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Licorice is our go-to-spice to remedy cold and cough; its anti-inflammatory compounds help heal congested nose and provide relief from any pain. The herb is also known to stimulate digestion and manage respiratory infections. Some studies have also claimed that it may help keep your blood pressure levels too.

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "it's antidiabetic and antioxidant properties aid the treatment of metabolic syndrome (a group of risk factors that can lead to diabetes and heart disease)." Further in the book it is also mentioned that a small amounts of licorice could even help decrease sugar cravings.

According to American Diabetes Association, the root of licorice contains amorfrutins which are known to have anti-diabetic properties. Amorfrutins also have many anti-inflammatory properties that helps keep diabetes-related conditions at bay.

Now, for those wondering how to use this herb for consumption, one of the most effective ways is to brew licorice in tea. This low calorie beverage is an excellent alternative to the aerated sodas that could prove detrimental to your blood glucose levels.

Here's How To Make Licorice Tea For Diabetes:

1. Boil two cups of water.

2. Add one teaspoon of dried licorice root to the boiling water and let it steep for 3-4 minutes.

3. Strain and pour in the cup.

You can also add cinnamon to the tea, if you wish to. Cinnamon is also dense with potent anti-diabetic effects. But, make sure you do not have more than 2-3 cups of these a day. Excess of anything is not a sustainable strategy to manage any condition.

