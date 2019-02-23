Diabetes Linked To Increased Backache, Neck Pain: 5 Foods To Manage Diabetes

As per a recent study, published in the journal Plos One, people with diabetes are more prone to back- and neck-related troubles. The study showed that diabetes, which affects an estimated 382 million people worldwide, contributes to a 35 percent higher risk of low back pain and 24 percent risk of neck pain. However, the reason behind the pain is not fully established, the researchers said.

"Diabetes and low back pain and neck pain seem to be somehow connected. We can't say how but these findings suggest further research into the link is warranted," said Manuela Ferreira, Associate Professor at the University of Sydney in Australia. The team conducted a meta-analysis and included eight studies.

Moreover, it was found that common diabetes medication could also influence pain, possibly via its effect on blood glucose levels. It also recommended health care professionals to consider screening for unknown diabetes in patients seeking care for neck pain or low back pain. "Neck and back pain, and diabetes, are afflicting more and more people," noted co-author Paulo Ferreira, Associate Professor from the University's Faculty of Health Sciences. "It may be that altering treatment interventions for diabetes could reduce the incidence of back pain, and vice versa," Paulo added.

The study also revealed that type-2 diabetes and low backache are linked to obesity and lack of physical activity. "Our analysis adds to the evidence that weight control and physical activity play fundamental roles in health maintenance," the researchers noted.



Manage Diabetes With These Five Healthy Foods:



1. Guava

This winter favourite fruit is a storehouse of dietary fibres. Fibres take long to break down and digest, due to which the food does not metabolise immediately and prevent blood sugar spikes. Guavas also have a low Glycaemic Index of 38.



2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is loaded with health-benefiting properties. According to the book, 'Healing Foods', by DK publishing House, "Cinnamon is a digestive aid that helps normalise levels of both glucose and triglycerides (a type of fat) in the blood, reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease". The best way to use cinnamon for diabetes is by having cinnamon-infused water early in the morning.



3. Orange

According to American Diabetes Association, citrus fruits like lime, lemon and oranges are 'Diabetes Superfoods', that you should add to your diet to manage your blood sugar levels. Oranges have a low glycaemic index; you can add them to salads, juice them, or tuck into them raw.



4. Carrots

Crunchy and nutrient-dense carrots can do wonders to manage your diabetes. Carrots are packed with dietary fibres, which ensure slow-release of sugar in the blood stream. The glycaemic index of carrots is also very low, which makes it an ideal addition to a diabetes diet.



5. Sweet Potatoes

According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, sweet potatoes are very effective in ensuring that your blood sugar levels do not fluctuate. "Sweet potatoes are a traditional treatment for diabetes. They contain slow-release carbohydrate and the hormone adiponectin, a combination that helps keep blood sugar levels steady," the book notes. Sweet potato has a GI of low to medium, depending on the cooking method. A boiled sweet potato has a low GI of 44. But if baked, the same sweet potato has a GI of 94, which is extremely high. Baking sweet potato turns it into candy.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.