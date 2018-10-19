Diabetes: Eating Makhana (Lotus Seed) May Help Manage Your Blood Sugar Level    

Makhanas, also called fox nuts and lotus seeds, come from a plant called Euryale Fox, which grows in the stagnant water of wetlands or ponds in Eastern Asia. They have been used in Chinese medicine and cuisine since 3000 years and find an important place in Ayurveda too. In India too makhana has found its place, from religious ceremonies to fasting dishes, to weight loss and to manage your blood sugar level. Makhanas are quite low in calories, which is why they have become so popular as an evening snack, which you can munch on happily. A 50-gm serving of dry-roasted makhanas has 180 calories and no saturated fat or sodium at all. Dry-roasted means that no grease or oil has been used in roasting the makhanas.



Makhana For Diabetes



Makhanas are rich in good carbohydrates and proteins. Being low glycaemic foods, makhanas help manage your blood sugar levels. Their glycaemic index is significantly lower than foods like rice, bread, etc. Moreover, their low sodium and high magnesium content makes it beneficial for those suffering from diabetes and obesity. Makhanas are also full of fibre and protein and are high in carbohydrates. If eaten in the right quantity and right manner, makhanas may help manage blood sugar levels.

Makhana seeds can be eaten raw, roasted or ground. Soaked in water overnight, it can be added to soups, salads or other gravy dishes. The puffed seeds are also used in kheer, puddings and dry roasted snacks. It can also be ground and added to soybean, bajra and jowar flours to prepare gluten-free, protein-rich rotis.



Here's How You Can Use Them For Diabetes: