Dates For Cold and Cough: How To Make Khajur Ka Doodh To Combat Cold This Winter

Are you feeling under the weather? Has the nip in the air not been to kind to your immunity this season? Well, you are not alone. During winters we become highly susceptible to bacterial and viral infections and sometimes wrapping yourself up in the warmest clothes is also not enough. It is imperative to supplement your diet with all things warm, cozy and nutritious. If experts are to be believed, dates are perfect winter foods that you can add to your diet at this time. Apart from adding their distinct flavour to desserts, dates are a treasure trove of health benefits. From digestion and heart health to diabetes management, dates make for a delicious winter companion. They are also quite fruitful in healing cold, cough and flu.

Here's How Dates or Khajur Help Alleviate Cold and Cough

Both ripe and dried dates are an excellent source of vitamin C along with vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B5 and A1. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps ward off infections and keeps your immunity strong against cold. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, dates have served as an incredible traditional remedy to soothe coughs and sore throats. "As an infusion, extract, syrup, or paste, dates are a traditional remedy for sore throats, colds, and bronchial catarrh", notes the book. Khajur ka doodh is one of the most popular ways in which dates are consumed in India. Packed with fibre and essential minerals, dates are also known to keep the body warm, which is why they are used so extensively in a variety of winter preparations like ladoos and halwa. Khajur ka doodh is very easy-to-prepare. Follow this quick recipe to make khajur ka doodh in the comforts of your kitchen.

Dates for cold: Both ripe and dried dates are an excellent source of vitamin C

Here's how to make khajur ka doodh

Ingredients:

• 2 cups of milk

• Dates, de-seeded and chopped half a cup

• Almonds 1 and half tbsp.

• Powdered cinnamon half a tsp

• Sugar to taste or 1 tbsp.

How to prepare Khajur ka doodh:

1. Take half a cup of milk and soak the dates in it for 40 minutes.

2. Put the soaked dates and milk in a blender and throw in the almonds too. Blend until smooth. Keep this mixture aside.

3. Now boil the rest of the milk in a pan.

4. Once the milk begins to boil, add the dates and almond mixture to it and add cinnamon and sugar too. Simmer for 5 minutes.

5. Garnish the milk with roasted almonds and consume hot.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.