Winter Immunity: Here's How Fennel Tea May Help Combat Cough And Cold

Loving the winters? Well, so are we. Snuggling with a warm and cozy cup of hot chocolates, the lazy company of our quilts and indulging in decadent winter treats sure make the season an absolute delight, but at the same time there are a plenty of reasons why we kind of dread the nip in the air too. Winter often comes accompanied with a bevy of diseases, instances of cold and cough are on a steady rise, and our immunity too have taken a beating. In this weather, it is best to keep yourself warm and covered. A healthy and nutritious diet is very essential to keep oneself fortified and nasty infections at bay. There are a lot of herbs and spices that you can use to boost your immunities too. Fennel is one such herb that is renowned to soothe cold and cough is fennel, or saunf.

Fennel Seeds For Cold And Cough

Fennel seeds, or saunf, are often found in mouth fresheners, beverages like fennel water (an excellent detox beverage), ladoos and even gravies. But the herb and its medicinal properties have been part of Ayurvedic treatment since time immemorial. The aromatic herb is used to soothe digestion, bloating, cramps and flatulence. They are also helpful in maintaining hormonal balance in women. Fennel seeds are also packed with a range of anti-inflammatory volatile oils and antioxidants that can help keep risk of cold, cough and flu and bay. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, syrup made from the juice of fennel seeds is traditionally used to thin mucus. The seeds are also a good source of vitamin C, which fights free radical activity and keep one immune against seasonal infections. Fennel seeds and their phytonutrients are also effective in clearing sinus and chest congestion.

(Also Read: Raw Turmeric For Winters: Why You Should Replace The Haldi Powder With Kachchi Haldi This Winter)

Here's How Can Make Fennel Tea

You can have a handful of raw saunf seeds. You can also make yourself a cup of fennel tea. Boil 1 tsp of fennel seeds in about a cup of water and let it steep for 5 minutes. You can add half teaspoon of honey in the tea, if you want. Drink the tea warm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

