Contaminated Curd, Houseflies In Ghee And More Food Safety Violations Found At Dairy Unit In Telangana

A task force representing the Telangana Food Safety Department conducted inspections at Shakti Milk And Milk Products, Raghunathpally (M) in Telangana's Jangaon district. They visited the facility on February 1st, 2025. As per the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, the establishment made several food safety violations. Firstly, they flagged the inadequate sanitary measures during the processing and handling of food. Moreover, the stored ghee in the establishment had traces of mosquitoes and houseflies in it. They also found a dead lizard in the proximity of food articles and spider webs were observed on the roof.

Also Read: Expired Food, Pests And Unhygienic Storage Conditions Found At Dairy Units In Hyderabad

Next, they listed that the pest control record and water analysis reports of the establishment were not available. The equipment found was found uncleaned, rusted and unsterilised. The raw food items were not stored properly, and certain labelling defects were observed on packed products. Moreover, the task force revealed that 720 kg of curd was discarded due to contamination, fungal infestation and spoilage. The team also seized 1,700 kg of curd was seized due to labelling violations and suspicions of substandard quality.

The task force also revealed that the collected samples have been sent for laboratory analysis and further action will be taken as per provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, and FSS Rules and Regulations, 2011.

Watch the post below:

State level Task Force team has conducted inspections at the below establishment in Jangaon district on 01.02.2025.



𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗸𝘁𝗶 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗸 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, 𝗥𝗮𝗴𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 (𝗠), 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗼𝗻



* Food handlers were not following adequate sanitary… pic.twitter.com/xyOFiH9rt7 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) February 1, 2025

Also Read: Food Safety Violations Found At Restaurants In Patancheru Near Hyderabad

Prior to this, the Telangana Food Safety Department conducted an inspection at the Central Kitchen of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutes In Hyderabad and flagged a range of issues, including expired food items, improper storage, unhygienic conditions, cockroach infestation, etc. Read all about it here.