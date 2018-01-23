Consumption Of Alcohol In Late Teens May Increase Liver Disease Risk in Adulthood: Study

Drinking alcohol in late teens may pose a major health problem in adulthood, as per a study published in the Journal of Hepatology. Scientists from Sweden revealed that drinking alcohol during late adolescence could result in the development of liver disease in adulthood. According to the study, it has become necessary to review downwards guidelines for safe alcohol intake to now include younger people.

The study asserted that if the findings led to lowering the cut-off levels for a 'safe' consumption of alcohol in men, and if men adhere to recommendations, scientists may see a reduced incidence of alcoholic liver diseases in the future. According to the current recommended cut-off levels in some countries suggest that safe alcohol consumption for men to avoid alcoholic lover disease is 30 grams per day, roughly equivalent to three drinks.

Alcoholic liver disease is a hepatic manifestation of alcohol over-consumption, including fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis and cirrhosis.

As per the American Liver Foundation, consumption of too much alcohol or binger drinking can take a serious toll on the body. In addition to injuring the liver, alcohol has various effects on the body, including the ability to think clearly, disruption of the digestive system, malnutrition and weight loss, further weakening the immunity system.

For the study, researchers tested more than 49,000 Swedish men, aged 18-20, who were conscripted at that time. They examined the link between alcohol consumption early in life and later development of severe liver disease.



