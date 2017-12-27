Consuming Fish May Be Good for the Growing Brain, Try These Foods Too!

Highlights Kids who consumed fish may have a high IQ Parents were asked to report their children's sleep duration Apart from fish there are other foods that can increase brain power

Recently a study published in the Journal Scientific Reports revealed that kids who consumed fish at least once a week could score higher on IQ Test and also experience sound sleep. For the study, researchers collected information of fish consumption among about more than 500 boys and girls aged 9-11 years. Parents were asked to report their children's sleep duration, how often they woke up at night, daytime naps and other sleeping patterns.

The study also found out that the more a child ate fish, the fewer were his or her sleep problems. This may be a chain of effects- fish consumption may improve their sleep and good sleep may improve cognitive performance.

Apart from fish there are other foods that can increase brain power in kids. Here is a list of foods that may help too-

1. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are a storehouse of nutrients that may help increase brainpower significantly. For instance, pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc that plays a key role in sharpening your memory. Brain-shaped walnuts are also known to have omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients that are imperative for proper brain functioning.

2. Berries

Blueberries and strawberries are known to improve cognitive functioning. Regular consumption of these may actually help increase your child's brain power.

3. Green vegetables

It may be difficult for them to gobble some green vegetables, but you can try fun recipes to add these healthy veggies in their diet. Greens are full of iron, vitamin E, K and B9 or folate that are quite important for brain cell development.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a good source of lycopene that act against brain cells degeneration and aid in the maintenance and production of new brain cells.