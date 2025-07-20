Video: Fish Flood Streets As Pond Overflows In Rain-Hit Rajasthan

The heavy rainfall across Rajasthan has not just affected citizens but has also impacted fish. A bizarre scene unfolded in the Nagaur district, where continuous rain caused the Lampolai pond to overflow, sending fish onto flooded roads.

Dozens of fish were seen swimming on flooded roads, attracting a huge crowd.

Nagaur has been one of the worst-hit districts in Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall has also resulted in flood-like conditions in many cities, including Ajmer, Bundi, Pali, Pushkar, and Sawai Madhopur.

Many villages in the state have been cut off as rivers, drains, and dams overflowed due to the intense rain.

Heavy rain on Saturday also flooded the Banad Road on the Jodhpur-Jaipur Highway due to which several vehicles got stuck.

17 people were stranded in the Banas River near Golera village in the Todaraisingh area of Tonk on Friday. They were later rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

In Ajmer's Dargah area, several people were swept away by the strong water flow, but were rescued by locals.

Jaipur MeT department director Radhey Shyam Sharma has said that a rapid decline in rain activities across the state is likely from Sunday onward.

A new wave of heavy rain could potentially return to eastern Rajasthan around July 27-28, he said.