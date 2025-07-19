Telugu Actor Venkat Raj Dies At 53 Due To Kidney Failure

The Telugu film fraternity is mourning the death of veteran actor Venkat Raj, popularly known as Fish Venkat, who succumbed to kidney failure on Friday, at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 53.

Known for his distinctive Telangana accent, comedic prowess, and memorable villainous roles, Fish Venkat had been battling severe health issues for the past nine months due to the failure of both kidneys.

Despite undergoing dialysis and receiving extensive treatment, his condition deteriorated recently, leading to him being placed on a ventilator. Tragically, doctors' efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

Born in Hyderabad, Fish Venkat began his cinematic journey in the 2000 film Kushi. He quickly became a familiar face, entertaining audiences with his performances in popular movies such as Aadi, Bunny, Adhurs, Gabbar Singh, and DJ Tillu.

Beyond comedy, he also carved a niche for himself in small villain roles, leaving a lasting impression. His more recent appearances included films like Slum Dog Husband, Narakasura, and Coffee with a Killer.

For months, the actor's family had been grappling with the financial and medical challenges posed by his kidney ailment. His daughter, Sravanthi, had previously revealed that a kidney transplant, estimated to cost around Rs 50 lakh, was necessary, and the family had sought public assistance due to their economic difficulties. While some financial aid was extended, reports indicate that the lack of a suitable kidney donor remained a significant hurdle.

Fish Venkat is survived by his wife, Suvarna, and his daughter, Sravanthi.