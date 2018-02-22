Consuming Carbs Not linked With Risk For PMS: Study

Eating foods containing sugars or other carbohydrates may not have any link to a women's premenstrual syndrome (PMS) says a new study. While there are many dietary recommendations that could help alleviate the symptoms, for instance reducing the intake of simple carbs and upping the intake of complex carbs, there is very little evidence that can pin carbs as one of the risk factors for developing PMS.The study published in in European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, noted that up to 20 percent of women experience physical and emotional symptoms leading up to and during the first few days of their periods each month.For the study, the team looked at data from a large long-term study of women. As part of the study, their carb and fibre intake was assessed. Participants included female nurses who were between 25 and 42 years old when the study began in 1989 and who answered yearly questionnaires about their diets and health.In comparing the results of 1,234 women who were eventually diagnosed with PMS to 2,426 women who did not have the condition, the researchers found no difference in risk of developing PMS during 14 years of follow-up based on daily intakes of total sugar, added sugars, natural sugars, sucrose, fructose or glucose.The researchers claimed that the amount of carbohydrates and types of carbohydrates were found to have no association with a woman's risk of developing PMS; However eating a healthy diet with complex carbs has other health benefits," Houghton said.Only one sugar, maltose, was linked to a 45 per cent increased risk for PMS among women who ate a lot of it compared with those who ate the least.Maltose tends to be consumed in small quantities from foods like cooked sweet potatoes, beer and other malted beverages, and processed foods, noted the researchers. The results need further research to explain the detail cause and effect relationship, the scientists claimed. As in the same study population, alcohol, including beer, had very minimal risk- therefore a 45 per cent increase in risk was surprising,.The research followed a large group of premenopausal women over a significant period of time and there was a high response rate throughout. However, the evaluation and diagnoses were done by questionnaire format only, which is seen as the only limitation of the large-scale meticulous study.PMS can bring about various changes - physical, emotional or behavorial. The changes show one to two weeks before your period and phase out as you hit your period. The range of these symptoms include bloating, tender breasts, cramps, abdominal pains, irritability, anxiety, depression, vomiting and diarrhea among others.If you feel any of these symptoms a week before your periods, Ayurvedic dietary guidelines can help you relieve it to a great extent. If you are facing symptoms like lower back ache, lower abdominal pain, anxiety, fear, insomnia, mood swings, headaches, sleep disorders, etc. 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, suggests:• Dashamoola tea, (1/2 teaspoon dashamoola steeped in a cup of hot water for 10 minutes), you can add a little honey for taste. Taking it twice a day a week before your periods can be effective.• 10 cherries daily on an empty stomach for a week before the onset of menstruation.• 1 tbsp of aloe vera gel with a pinch of black pepper, thrice a day.For symptoms like mood swings, irritability, lower abdominal cramping, burning sensation in passing urine and hives. According to Ingrid Sen's Ayurvedic Natural Remedies, "Cool sweet foods will help counter the effects of the imbalance. Eat ample fruits, including thick, juicy fruits such as mangoes, pears peaches and sweet melons."