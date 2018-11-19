Constipation: 8 Simple Ayurvedic Diet Tips To Prevent Constipation

Constipation is one of the most common health conditions. It refers to bowel movements that are infrequent or hard to pass. You could suffer from symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating and feeling of fullness. According to the Ayurveda, the ancient science, constipation is a vata condition that expresses dryness. It is generally caused by insufficient water and fibre intake in the diet, lack of exercise, heavy meat eating, and numerous other factors. Complications in constipation may include distension, discomfort, flatulence, pain, headache, bad breath, and it may also lead to absorption of toxins from the colon. So, it is best to keep vata dosha in balance with other doshas. We tell you some simple diet tips that may help you prevent constipation and keep your digestive system healthy.

Ayurvedic Diet Tips To Prevent Constipation | How To Prevent Constipation With These Diet Tips

Here are some diet tips suggested by Dr. Vasant Lad in his book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies':

One of the best ways to prevent constipation is to eat a vata-pacifying diet. Stay away from cold foods and drinks, dried fruits, salads and most beans. Instead favour warm foods, warm drinks, and lots of well-cooked vegetables. Another remedy is to consume triphala, a combination of three herbs that are beneficial for all doshic types. All you need to do is to take about half to one teaspoon of triphala and steep it in a cup of hot water for five to 10 minutes and drink it at night. Many varieties of fruits are known to ease constipation. Eat a fruit in between your meals; for instance, you could eat a banana, which is said to be a mild laxative. Make sure you eat a ripe banana as they help relieve constipation, as opposed to the green unripe ones that promote constipation. Other fruits you could add are prunes, apples, pears, kiwi, figs, et al. Apple is a fruit that helps regularise bowels. To combat constipation, peel the apple and chew it thoroughly. Add more fibre content in your diet such as oat bran, wheat bran, and fresh fruits and vegetables that help to keep your bowel movement in check. Taking one to two teaspoonful of ghee in a cup of hot milk at bedtime is said to be an effective remedy for constipation. During bedtime, make yourself a cup of ginger tea and then add two teaspoons of castor oil and drink it. Castor oil is said to be a mild laxative that increases the movement of the intestines, further helping relieve constipation. At night, before going off to sleep, boil a tablespoon of flaxseed in a cup of water for at least two to three minutes and drink it warm. Adding flaxseeds to your diet may help increase the number of bowel movements each day.

Apart from all of these Ayurvedic diet tips and home remedies, make sure you eat a healthy diet and stay physically active to keep constipation at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.